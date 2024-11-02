Scarborough, Signal Hill, Bon Accord win Tobago primary schools football titles

A Scarborough RC player on the ball against Signal Hill Primary School in the final of the Tobago Primary Schools Football League at the Dwight Yorke Stadium, Bacolet, November 1. - Visual Styles

Scarborough Girls' RC Primary, Signal Hill Government and Bon Accord Government were the big winners in the Tobago Primary Schools' Football competition hosted by the Division of Education, Research and Technology Sport in Education Unit.

The grand final was hosted on November 1 at the Dwight Yorke Stadium in Bacolet, Tobago.

In the boys' under-12 final, Moriah Government played Bon Accord Government.

At the end of normal time the score was tied 1-1.

In extra time, Bon Accord Government added two goals and were the eventual 3-2 winners.

>

Bon Accord's three goals were courtesy a brace from Kurtlon Beckles and a Ziniel Williams item.

The girls' under-15 final had a similar trajectory to the boys' under-12 final.

In normal time, Signal Hill Government and Scarborough Girls' RC were deadlocked at 1-1.

That score also remained the same after extra time.

The game had to be decided by a penalty shootout, with Scarborough Girls' RC holding their nerve to win 2-1.

The boys' under-15 final saw Bon Accord Government play Signal Hill Government.

Signal Hill Government won 2-1, with goals coming from Terrel Phillips and Jabriel Percy. Bon Accord Government's lone item came from Andion Thomas.

A prize-giving ceremony was held after the matches with awards for most goals, most valuable player (MVP), golden gloves and male and female player of the year being awarded.

Beckles (Bon Accord Government) was the under-12 golden boot winner with eight goals, Azizi Clarke of Speyside won the girls' under-15 golden boot while Thomas (Bon Accord Government) won in the boys' under-15.

>

Beckles doubled up on his award tally being named the MVP of the boys' under-12 competition.

Terrel Phillips copped the boys' under-15 MVP award, while Gloria Henry received the girls' under-15 award.

O'Jari Adams and Je'Niyah Waldron won the golden glove award for the boys' and girls under-15 division, respectively.

The female player of the year Gloria Henry (Signal Hill), while the boys' title was copped by Elisha Dick (Moriah).