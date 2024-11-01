2 sentenced for killing Maracas Bay teen in 2013

TWO men who were teenagers when they killed another teen in Maracas Bay in 2013 have been released by a High Court judge who sentenced them earlier this week.

The two – Khalid Abdul Malik and Sherkeem Hernandez – were 15 when they, and a man killed Reno David, 17, on October 18, 2013.

The third man is still before the court on the murder charge, since he was an adult when he was charged.

Malik and Hernandez pleaded guilty to David’s murder after requesting a maximum sentence indication (MSI) from Justice Sherene Murray-Bailey.

The judge gave Malik 14 years and 12 to Hernandez. The two accepted the MSI and pleaded guilty. They were sentenced on October 28.

They received discounts for their age, social and family ties, their good behaviour in prison, and their remorse.

After deductions for their guilty plea and the time they had spent in prison so far, Malik’s sentence was time spent, while Hernandez had just under a year remaining to serve. But the judge said there was no useful purpose in his further incarceration. They were ordered released immediately.

In sentencing the two, Murray-Bailey started with a sentence of 23 years for Hernandez and 21 for Malik. She noted Hernandez’ role was “more egregious” than Malik’s, warranting a higher range.

She considered the aggravating factors of the offence, its prevalence, seriousness, use of multiple weapons, a degree of premeditation, use of gratuitous violence and the attempt to conceal the body.

The judge found as a mitigating factor that they were taking orders from another person. She also considered their age at the time, while agreeing a term of life would not be appropriate, but rather a term of imprisonment.

According to the facts in the case, David was last seen by his cousin on October 18, 2013, on Old Bay Road with seven friends.

He later told her he was going to “handle a scene” and would “vibes her back later.” She went to the fishing village to lime and called David again, but his phone kept ringing. She tried repeatedly throughout the night and the next day, but got no answer.

David’s decomposing body was found in a grave in a forested area off Barrow Road some days later. He had been chopped repeatedly on the head and body and buried in a hole.

Malik was represented by Shane Patience and Michael Modeste of the Public Defenders Department. Michelle Ali and Renee Atwell, also of the PDD, represented Hernandez. Shervon Noreiga represented the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions in both matters.

