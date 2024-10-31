Arima man held for supermarket robbery near Freeport Police Station
INVESTIGATIONS are ongoing into a recent robbery at gunpoint at a supermarket near the Freeport Police Station.
The suspect, a 27-year-old man from Arima, is facing several charges.
The police said around 9 pm on October 29, Qin Chen, the owner of Your Door Supermarket on Mission Road, was at his business when two men – one with a gun – walked in and announced a hold-up.
The men took $9,300 from the cash register, which represented the day’s sale, along with $3,000 worth of cigarettes and alcohol.
The two then ran out of the supermarket.
However, Freeport police from CID and the charge room saw the suspects running and immediately gave chase.
The officers managed to arrest one of the men and recovered a bag containing a quantity of cash as well as a gun with ammunition.
The other suspect escaped.
PC Parks is leading the investigations.
