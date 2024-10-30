Windwards edge Guyana in last-over thriller in Regional Super50

Windward Islands Volcanoes wicket-keeper/batsman Dillon Douglas took home the Man of the Match award in his team's CG United Regional Super50 win over Guyana Harpy Eagles on October 29. - Photo courtesy Windies Cricket.

The 2024 CG United Regional Super50 tournament had its first nail-biter on October 29, when Windward Islands Volcanoes defeated Guyana Harpy Eagles by one wicket in a last-over thriller at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba in the second game of the tourney.

Chasing a target of 275, Windwards got over the line with three balls to spare as the last-wicket pair of Kenneth Dember (20 not out off 18 balls) and Gillon Tyson (17 not out off 13) dramatically steered them home with a 32-run stand.

After slipping to 58 for five at one stage, Windwards had solid contributions in their lower order from Shadrack Descarte (60 off 62), Dillon Douglas (90 off 100) and Darel Cyrus (29 off 27). But when the latter was bowled by off-spinner Kevin Sinclair (two for 66) to leave Windwards on 245 for nine, the regional four-day holders Guyana looked set to notch their first Super50 win in the 2024 campaign.

With 30 needed off 26 balls, Dember and the debutant Tyson had other ideas. And with only four needed off the final over from Ronaldo Ali Mohammed (one for 38), Tyson struck the winning runs when he hit a boundary off the third ball of the over.

Both Dember and Tyson struck two fours in their innings, with wicket-keeper/batsman Douglas hitting eight fours and two sixes in his knock. The 26-year-old Douglas shared an 81-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Descarte, before dominating a 54-run partnership with Ryan John (12).

>

Windwards still needed 52 when Douglas was run out in the 43rd over, but the remaining lower-order batsmen had enough in reserve to seal the tense win.

Earlier, after choosing to bat first, Guyana got to 274 for five with valuable contributions from captain Tevin Imlach (65 off 67), Keemo Paul (54 not out off 29), Tagenarine Chanderpaul (49 off 81) and Kevlon Anderson (42 off 39). Paul slammed six sixes in a brutal onslaught at the back end as he helped Guyana score 79 runs in the last seven overs.

In the end, Paul's hitting display proved futile as Guyana's bowlers failed in their attempt to wrap up the Windwards tail.

Summarised Scores:

GUYANA HARPY EAGLES – 274/5 from 50 overs (Tevin Imlach 65, Keemo Paul 54 not out, Tagenarine Chanderpaul 49; Shadrack Descarte 2/53) vs WINDWARD ISLANDS VOLCANOES – 227/9 from 49.3 overs (Dillon Douglas 90, S Descarte 60, Darel Cyrus 29; Nial Smith 3/46, Kevin Sinclair 2/66). Windward Islands won by one wicket.