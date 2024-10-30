National Drama Association to hold AGM

The Queen's Hall in St Ann's, Port of Spain. - Photo courtesy Queen's Hall

THE National Drama Association of Trinidad and Tobago (NDATT) will hold its AGM at Queen’s Hall in the Helen May Johnstone Room on November 16 at 10 am.

The AGM agenda will include opening remarks by the chair and a financial report and reports from the president and secretary. There will be an open floor at the end for members' remarks.

NDATT said only financial members can vote on matters arising at the AGM. The membership register comprises students, individuals and companies/groups.

The subscription fees are:

Company/Group – $100

Individual – $25

Student – $15

People interested in renewing or joining the NDATT can visit its website at https://iamndatt.org.tt/, or e-mail: nationaldramatnt@gmail.com.

