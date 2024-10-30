Light, spirituality and equality

Donna Prowell-Raphael -

THE EDITOR: As the Festival of Lights illuminates our homes and hearts, at the Equal Opportunity Tribunal we pause to remember the significance of Divali and its resonance with our mission of equal opportunity for all.

Divali is commemorated nationwide with artistic bamboo designs to showcase brilliantly lit deyas. Many of our vibrant Hindu communities also hold Ramleela celebrations and families have sacred pujas in honour of beloved deities such as Lord Rama and Mother Lakshmi. Religious music, mantras, and the devotional offerings serve as powerful expressions of faith and piety.

These events add a deeper layer of spiritual meaning to the celebration of Divali, embodying its true spirit as a festival of light, spirituality, and the triumph of light over darkness.

The illuminating insight of Divali lies not just in the flickering flames of the deyas, but in the principles of integrity and righteousness that are the religious underpinning of the celebration.

The triumphant return of Lord Rama, and his devoted wife Sita after overcoming several trials, offers powerful lessons about righteous living, and the ultimate victory of good over evil that can guide our mandate to promote the principles of equal opportunity, challenge discrimination, and uphold the rights of all individuals.

Mother Lakshmi, the revered divine partner of Lord Vishnu, is also worshipped during Divali, as the embodiment of prosperity and good fortune. As a powerful feminine deity, Mother Lakshmi epitomises the essential role of women in creating balance and equality in society.

Mother Lakshmi's munificence extends far beyond material wealth. She bestows upon her devotees the gifts of wisdom, compassion, and the unwavering pursuit of fairness – the very principles that the tribunal strives to uphold.

While circumstances may prevent us from gathering together this year, the universal teachings of Divali – the triumph of good over evil, the virtue of righteousness, and the pursuit of justice – remain lodestars for us all.

As the tribunal navigates its present disruptions, let us carry the light of the teachings of Divali in our hearts. Divali is a poignant reminder that even in the darkest of times, the power of knowledge and the light of integrity will always prevail. This is the promise of the Festival of Lights, and an unwavering inspiration as we continue to work tirelessly to fulfil the mandate of the tribunal.

To our amazing staff and stakeholders, thank you for your resolute commitment to the work of the tribunal. I am deeply grateful for your partnership and dedication. May the blessings of Lord Rama and Mother Lakshmi be upon us as we continue our shared mission of equal opportunity for all.

DONNA PROWELL-RAPHAEL

Chairman, EOT