Bon Accord, Moriah into boys' U-12 final in Tobago Primary Schools' Football

Moriah (in red) defeated Speyside Primary School 2-0 at the Jubliee ground Scarborough, on October 29. - Visual Styles

Bon Accord Government and Moriah Government set up a meeting in the final of the boys’ under-12 category of the 2024 Tobago Primary Schools’ Football League after notching semifinal wins at Jubilee Park in Scarborough on October 29.

Bon Accord edged Whim Anglican 1-0, with Moriah getting by defending champions Speyside Anglican.

In the opening encounter in the double-header, Bon Accord’s spot was sealed in the final by a second-half effort from Zimiel Williams after a well-worked set piece.

In the second semi, Moriah showed their quality when they blanked Speyside by a 2-0 margin.

Bon Accord and Moriah will meet in the under-12 final at the Dwight Yorke Stadium, Bacolet, Tobago on November 1. Bon Accord will be chasing a pair of titles on the day as they will also contest the boys’ under-15 final against Signal Hill Government.

>

The final day of competition promises to be an intriguing one, as Signal Hill will also be hunting two titles as their girls’ under-15 team will face off against Scarborough RC in their finale.

Bon Accord and Signal Hill registered 3-0 wins over Delaford RC and Scarborough Methodist respectively on October 24 to book their spots in the boys’ under-15 final.

Scarborough RC and Signal Hill sealed their places in the girls’ under-15 final with contrasting wins over Speyside Anglican (5-0) and Whim Anglican (1-0) on October 22.

In a couple of days, Tobago’s young footballers will battle for the right to be called the best on the island.