Rigtech Sonics earn lion's share of Mountain Bike prizes

Cyclists at this year's final stage of the TT Cycling Federation's Mountain Bike series. -

SAN FERNANDO-based Rigtech Sonics Cycling Club won the lion’s share of prizes after the fourth and final stage of the TT Cycling Federation’s Mountain Bike Challenge Series which concluded on October 27.

Of the 14 trophies awarded, Rigtech Sonics captured seven altogether, ranging from Under-7 girls to Masters 60-69.

The south team dominated the youth development categories with Nathaniel Sonnilal, Daniel Sonnilal and Ethan Bachan (all of Rigtech Sonics) sweeping the Under-17 boys division respectively.

The girls’ equivalent was won by Rigtech’s Precious Sonnilal with Rainbow Warriors’ Lexi Lee Loo coming in second. Rigtech’s reign saw them capture the top two positions in the Under-9 girls with Abigail Titte and Renae Titte emerging as winner and runner-up respectively.

The boys’ equivalent saw a similar pattern as Rigtech’s Ryan Sheppard and Tyler Titte took the top two positions while Fit Kids Multisport’s John Michael Chandler came in third.

Also bringing home the top prize for Rigtech was Isaac Baird in the Under-11 boys while club-mate Seth Alexander-Smith earned silver. Fit Kids Multisport’s Liam Ramsumair finished third. Reon Sheppard (Rigtech) emerged victorious in the boys’ Under-13 with Liam Ince (Fit Kids Multisport) and Recardo Titte (Rigtech) rounding off the top three respectively.

Walter Paul capped off a resounding performance from the south club as he finished overall winner in the master 60-69 with unattached cyclist David Hackshaw in second.