Questions raised over St Benedict's star footballer's eligibility

St Benedict’s College Derrel Garcia, front, celebrates his winning goal against St Anthony’s during the SSFL Premiership match at the St Anthony’s College Ground on October 7, 2024 in Westmoorings - Daniel Prentice

ST BENEDICT’S College are just one point away from securing the 2024 Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) premier division title, but a shadow is being cast over their unbeaten season as league president Merere Gonzales confirmed the SSFL is looking into the eligibility of Benedict’s star player Derrel Garcia.

The 17-year-old Garcia, Benedict’s captain, leads all scorers in the current season with 11 goals and has put in a number of stellar performances in his team’s 13-game unbeaten run. The point of contention is Garcia’s re-entry at St Benedict’s, as he had left for Spain during the 2023 premier season to take up an internship with CF Intercity’s academy team. CF Intercity are in the third tier of Spanish football.

On October 28, Newsday contacted Gonzales to ask about the status of Garcia’s eligibility, after online media outlet Wired868 reported that Garcia had played three games in the 2024 season before Ministry of Education officials reportedly found the player’s first record of attendance at the school since June 2023.

The three games in question were all victories in Benedict’s favour; 1-0 versus San Juan North on October 2, 3-1 over Fatima on October 5 and 2-1 versus St Anthony’s College on October 7. This first record of attendance was reportedly on October 8.

Garcia’s presence was felt immensely in the latter matches, as he scored twice against Fatima and also scored the eventual second-half winner against St Anthony’s in Westmoorings.

“We’re working with the Ministry of Education to address the matter. We’re working on getting some responses,” Gonzales told Newsday.

“We’re collaborating with the ministry to ensure the public and the media is brought up to speed in a timely manner.”

SSFL assistant secretary (administration) Gerald Elliot, who also serves as the south zone secretary, declined comment. However, to his knowledge, he indicated no formal protest had been made against Benedict’s up to this point.

Newsday contacted Benedict’s coach Randolph Boyce and team manager Ravi Ramgoolaam, but both men declined comment.

St Benedict’s principal Gregory Quan Kep was also contacted.

Quan Kep said, “I’ve been advised not to say anything at this point in time. I really can’t make any comment on it.”

Last September, before Garcia journeyed to Spain, he helped Benedict’s to the National Gas Company Super Cup as he scored a hat-trick in a 4-3 win over Fatima College. Garcia returned to TT in February to represent the men’s under-20 football team in Concacaf Championship qualifying at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo.

Several months later, Garcia, also known as “Zum Zum,” was back in Benedict’s colours and torturing defenders again as he aimed to be part of another premier division-winning Benedict’s team. Garcia was a member of the Benedict’s team which won the 2022 premier division title.

On the field of play, Garcia has been near unplayable. In a top-of-the-table clash with challengers Presentation College San Fernando (29 points) on October 23, Garcia scored a lovely solo goal to cap a 2-0 win.

Benedict’s (35 points) have a six-point lead on the 16-team table with just two match days left. However, the “La Romaine Lions “could have an anxious wait to celebrate a title feat depending on the outcome of the SSFL’s meetings with the Ministry of Education.