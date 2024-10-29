'Clowning' around with traffic

Traffic crawls along the Solomon Hochoy Highway near Chase Village, Chaguanas, owing to incomplete roadworks. - File photo by Lincoln Holder

THE EDITOR: It was finally noted that the Suarez Brothers Circus participated in the traffic plan for Chaguanas as reportedly implemented on Thursday and scrapped on Friday. It would have been well represented by its clowns.

We wake up regularly to such plans promising relief but conceived by utterly unworkable thinking. The latest was purportedly done following consultations involving the TTPS, municipal police, NCIC and the circus (the latter two as stakeholders), and endorsed by the Chamber of Commerce.

Chaguanas has the distinguished Dr Rae Furlonge as a committed, available traffic consultant. More than a year ago the mayor invited a consultation on Chaguanas traffic but absolutely nothing of the lofty plans ever came into effect.

As this "circus" continues, manned by clowns, we the residents of the borough and environs are subjected to traffic frustration continuously. Its strategic position puts Chaguanas as of vital importance to the nation.

The overnight "push the button" solution as proposed by two police officers was just another example of wishful thinking.

>

The clowning around is not by any means new as, right in the middle of this failed comedy stands the reeking situation of the Endeavour ramps.

Aptly described as the "stink and dutty" highway spot of our roadways, we have seen traffic unable to access the ramps for years. Roads are built to be used. We have the blame game of trying to justify the closure of the ramps and a letter writer advised that it is due to "structural wonders."

We are regularly misled by leaders whose incompetence is firmly established. Yet, a road constructed over 50 years is now closed without justification. Residents and stakeholders have been advocating for solutions but nothing is forthcoming.

I cannot but note the lack of direction in this matter.

LENNOX SIRJUESINGH

Chaguanas