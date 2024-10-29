Calypso Rose donates to TRHA dialysis unit

Calypso Rose, seated, is surrounded, from left, by Dhanique Jerry, deputy chairman, TRHA Board of Directors; Dr Jorge Luis Diaz Gomez; Dr Kabeena Miguel; nurse Shaunille Roberts; head nurse Tracy Joseph-Ramsey; Dr Faith BYisrael, Secretary of Health, Wellness and Social Protection; and nurse Pedro Penate. -

TOBAGO Regional Health Authority’s dialysis unit staff at the Scarborough Health Centre were all smiles on October 29 as calypsonian Linda McCartha Monica Sandy-Lewis, also known as Calypso Rose, made a financial donation to the unit. She handed over the cheque to Dr Faith BYisrael, Secretary of Health, Wellness and Social Protection.

Calypso Rose, 84, arrived in Tobago on October 24 for the carnival celebration.

The THA honoured the musical icon by renaming Milford Road, Scarborough to Calypso Rose Boulevard.

In a Division of Health media release on October 29, Calypso Rose explained why she made the donation.

She said, “When I knew that I was coming to Tobago, as a kidney patient, I say I have to make a donation to my island, Tobago. I heard that in Tobago they also have a kidney foundation so now I am donating this beautiful piece of white paper (cheque).”

BYisrael said, “I thank you so much for this and, of course, the doctors and nurses here will continue to take good care of you while you are on this island.”

Following the handover, Calypso Rose received dialysis treatment at the unit.