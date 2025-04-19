Police investigating alleged assault of TPP candidate in Speyside

In this file photo, TPP Tobago East candidate David Thomas, centre, talks to the media after filing his nomination papers on April 4, at John Dial Community Centre, Scarborough. - Photo by Kinnesha George

POLICE are investigating the circumstances surrounding an alleged assault of a Tobago People’s Party (TPP) candidate in the April 28 general election.

A report stated that around 5.05 pm on April 18, David Thomas, 62, the party’s Tobago East candidate, was canvassing with a group of supporters along Windward Road, Speyside, when he was invited into the home of a villager to speak to her.

While there, police said, a man who also lived at the house, entered and asked Thomas to leave. An exchange of words ensued and the man allegedly pushed Thomas several times until he was out of the house.

Thomas called the police and later made a report at the Charlotteville Police Station.

Acting Sgt Johnson and PC Mc Kenna responded.

Thomas sought medical attention at the Roxborough Hospital and was warded for observation. Checks were made for the alleged assailant but he could not be found.

Acting Sgt Johnson is investigating.

The TPP, meanwhile, has strongly condemned what it alleges was a “violent assault” on Thomas.

In a release on April 18, the party claimed that he was assaulted while visiting a house along Windward Road (Canal Head).

It claimed during the incident, a chair was pulled from under Thomas and he was shoved and pushed against a door.

The party urged the authorities to conduct a full investigation and take the necessary steps to ensure that justice is served.

“We continue to stand by Mr Thomas in full support and extend our gratitude to all those who have expressed concern for his well-being,” it added.

The PNM Tobago Council also responded to the alleged incident, which it described as “unfortunate.”

In a statement, the party said, “The Tobago Council of the PNM is aware of allegations circulating on social media and in the public domain regarding an incident involving David Thomas, the Tobago East candidate for the Tobago People’s Party.

“Reports have linked a supporter of our party to this unfortunate incident and we express our sincere concern for Mr Thomas’ well-being and extend our thoughts to his loved ones during this time.”

The PNM added it “unequivocally denounced violence, aggression and any form of hostility in the political arena.”

It further urged the public to “refrain from speculation or assigning blame before the full facts of the incident have been established by the relevant authorities.”

The party reaffirmed its commitment to “peaceful, democratic engagement, mutual respect among political opponents and the upholding of justice and accountability. Our campaign will continue to be rooted in the values of civility, community and integrity.”

The Innovative Democratic Alliance (IDA), in a statement, also wished Thomas a speedy recovery.

But it said while the details remain unclear, “one thing is certain, politics must never come at the cost of peace, health and dignity.”

The IDA added, “Elections should be a contest of ideas, not a battlefield of animosity. After April 28, we’ll still live, work and grow together on this island we all call home.

“We may wear different colours, but we are still one Tobago. Let’s finish this campaign with decency, respect and professionalism because real leadership is shown not only in victory but in how we treat one another through disagreement.

“We’ll still meet in the grocery, on the street and in our communities. Let’s be able to look each other in the eye, proud of how we carried ourselves.”