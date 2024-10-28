St Benedict's on the brink of SSFL premier division crown

St Benedict's College Derrel Garcia (C) tries to weave his way through the St Anthony's defence during the SSFL Premiership match at the St Anthony's College Ground on October 07, 2024 in Westmoorings - Photo by Daniel Prentice

SOUTHERN powerhouse St Benedict's College (35 points) can clinch their second Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) premier division crown in three years on October 29 when they face the relegation-threatened Miracle Ministries Pentecostal High School (seven points) at the Mahaica Sporting Complex in Point Fortin in round 14 action. All eight matches in round 14 will kick off at 3.30 pm.

Benedict's, winners of the premier division in 2022, have a six-point lead on the 16-team table ahead of challengers Presentation College San Fernando and holders Fatima College (both 29 points). With only a point against the visiting Miracle Ministries team, Benedict's will be able to claim the premier division crown. On the flip side, the central school will be targeting the upset of the season as they try to climb out of the relegation zone.

In Trincity, the 13th-placed Trinity College (ten points) will also have their eyes set on steering clear of the relegation zone when they host the third-placed Presentation. At present, Trinity are just one point ahead of the 14th-placed Speyside Secondary in the relegation zone, and a victory against the national intercol holders will be a huge step in their race for survival.

At the Arima Velodrome in the televised encounter, hosts Arima North Secondary (24 points) will aim to keep their unbeaten 12-game run going when they welcome the second-placed Fatima. The fourth-placed Arima have conceded just six goals in the league this season, but something will have to give when they come up against the league's highest scorers Fatima who have plundered in 40 goals.

At the Speyside recreation ground, Speyside (nine points) will go after a much-needed three points when they host struggling north zone team St Mary's College (13 points).

At Fatima ground in Mucurapo, the cellar-placed East Mucurapo Secondary (six points) will also go in search of precious points when they entertain fellow north zone school Queen's Royal College (17 points). QRC are in ninth spot and well clear of the relegation zone, but Mucurapo will desperately need to find the winning touch if they are to remain in the premier division for another season.

At Lewis Street, San Fernando, four-time premier division champs Naparima College (22 points) will try to return to winning ways when they meet the tenth-placed San Juan North Secondary (13 points).

At Serpentine Road, St Clair, there will be an intriguing middle-table clash when the eighth-placed Malick Secondary (17 points) tackle a resurgent, seventh-placed St Augustine Secondary (21 points) outfit.

SSFL premier division standings

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

St Benedict's*13*11*2*0*27*7*20*35

Fatima*13*9*2*2*40*13*27*29

Presentation (San Fernando)*13*9*2*2*29*9*20*29

Arima North*12*6*6*0*22*6*16*24

St Anthony's College*13*8*0*5*27*16*11*24

Naparima*13*6*4*3*24*15*9*22

St Augustine*13*6*3*4*16*21*-5*21

Malick*13*5*2*6*27*28*-1*17

QRC*13*5*2*6*18*19*-1*17

San Juan North*13*4*1*8*18*23*-5*13

St Mary's College*13*4*1*8*14*27*-13*13

Signal Hill*11*2*4*5*18*25*-7*10

Trinity East*13*3*1*9*17*28*-11*10

Speyside*11*2*3*6*14*24*-10*9

Miracle Ministries PHS*13*2*1*10*8*41*-33*7

East Mucurapo*12*2*0*10*7*24*-17*6