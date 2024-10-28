Sneaky Cheeky demolishes rivals at Santa Rosa

Action in the Trinidad Derby Stakes at the Santa Rosa Park, Arima last year. - File photo

JASON CLIFTON

WHEN racing action was contested at Santa Rosa Park, Arima on October 26, punters witnessed a five-race card all being run off on a wet and fast main course.

The stewards of the day had to remove all three turf races to the main track, after the turf course was deemed unsuitable for racing.

The feature event on the day’s programme was the penultimate contest in which three American Bred runners clashed with locally bred horses.

Derby winner of 2023 In The Headlines was entered in this impressive line up.

Filly In The Headlines was sent off as favourite after she demolished the same bunch of runners on Derby Day September 24 this year.

When starter Wayne Campbell sent the field of six runners at approximately 4 pm it was a level break for all. As the field travelled up the back stretch, the John O’Brien pair of The Goddess Nike and In the Headlines led the way.

As the thoroughbreds approached 600 metres, In The Headlines quickly backed out. With the contest now taking shape The Goddess Nike was now joined by her other two American bred rivals.

As the field set sail for the judges, apprentice Tristan Phillips asked Sneaky Cheeky for a little more effort and the five year old chestnut filly obligied, and opened a gap of some seven lengths to take the contest easily over her other two US bred rivals.

Trainer Glenn Mendez saddled two winners on the day’s card and apprentice Richard Balgobin also steered home two winners. Also saddling winners on the five-race card were trainers Lester Alexis, Ramesh Ramroop and Johnathan Lyder.

Racing action will resume on November 30 with the staging of the 2024 Stewards Cup to be run over 1,200m on the main track.