Nicholas Romany edges Alex Ekesa in inaugural Sugar Rush 5K

First-place finisher Nicholas Romany (right) and runner-up Alex Ekesa share an embrace after the Race to End Childhood Obesity in Trinidad and Tobago's inaugural Sugar Rush 5K in PoS on October 26, 2024. Photo courtesy Runners Life. -

Mere days after going head-to-head in a controversial RBC Run for Kids 15K on October 20, national distance runner Nicholas Romany and Kenyan Alex Ekesa had another clash on October 26 when the former copped the inaugural Sugar Rush 5K in PoS.

The event which was hosted by Race to End Childhood Obesity in Trinidad and Tobago (RECOTT), started on the outskirts of the Queen's Park Savannah at Dere Street and concluded at White Hall.

When the dust was settled, Romany took top spot in 15 minutes and 37 seconds (15:37), with Ekesa finishing a close second in 15:46.

On October 20, the two runners made headlines at the RBC 15K after Ekesa was initially disqualified from the winning position after making a wrong turn during the course. Romany, who crossed the line in second spot, was upgraded to first-place before the result was later reversed in the day to see Ekesa being reinstated as the winner.

>

In the Sugar Rush event, Romany held a slight lead as the runners returned to the Dere Street starting point, and he kept his composure to hold on to pole position when they reached White Hall.

Queen's Royal College's Isaiah Alder finished third in 16:50, with Jamal Bailey fourth in 19:36.

The women's category was won by Aniqah Bailey, who crossed the line in 20:14, with Nyla Kerr finishing second in 20:41.

April Francis was the third female runner across the line in 21:32. It was a busy day for Francis, as she went on to claim the first-place prize in the women's category of CIBC Caribbean's Walk for the Cure and 5K event which was also contested on the afternoon of October 26.

International Sports Sciences Association-certified master trainer Rain Harper, primary care sports medicine physician Dr Nailah Adams and artistic gymnast Thema Williams founded RECOTT in April to play their part in reducing the obesity numbers.