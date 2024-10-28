MP Hosein: PNM never paid for six broadcasts on TTT

UNC MP Saddam Hosein - File photo

BARATATIA/SAN JUAN MP Saddam Hosein claims the PNM has enjoyed free broadcasts of its rallies on six occasions on state television TTT, in a statement on October 28. He alleged six such dates in 2021 and 2022, in a statement titled, state-owned television must be free of political interference.

Hosein lamented TTT's "coincidental" "technical difficulties” when Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar spoke at the Divali Nagar on October 26.

"Many are questioning whether there is a political motive behind the operations of TTT when there was mysterious break in transmission while the Opposition Leader addressed the Divali Nagar."

He said TTT fell under the control and authority of the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) and had $20.25 million for fiscal 2025.

"It is no secret that TTT consistently broadcast major political meetings and rallies that are hosted by the PNM."

He recalled a past Standing Finance Committee of the House of Representatives (presumably in fiscal 2023 and calendar 2022) where the Opposition asked the OPM about monies collected by TTT from the PNM for political broadcasts aired in fiscal 2022.

"By letter dated October 31, 2022, the OPM responded and confirmed that TTT covered six major PNM political meetings."

He said these were two PNM broadcasts in November 2021 (regarding Tobago House of Assembly) and November/December 2021, plus four PNM meetings in December 2021 (Tobago), April 2022 (Diego Martin), August 2022 (Belmont), and September 2022 (Mt Hope).

Hosein said, "It was further confirmed that the PNM made no payments to TTT for the above political broadcasts.

He said TTT must not be attached to or pulled by any political strings, but function independently, impartially and free from political pressure.

"It now begs the question, why is the PNM not paying for political broadcast, while the eight-minute address by the Opposition Leader was not aired.

"This entire debacle reeks of bias and backroom political machinations.

"TTT must not fall victim to being a political hostage by the PNM."