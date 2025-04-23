Slain autistic teen's autopsy set for April 24

AN autopsy is scheduled for April 24 at the Forensic Science Centre in St James for 15-year-old murder victim Malini Persad of Barrackpore.

“Hopefully, if it is done tomorrow, we will try to have the funeral on Saturday. If everything goes according to plan, we would get the paperwork by Friday. If not, then Sunday for the funeral,” her father, Andrew Persad, told Newsday on April 23.

“It might take a day for more running around after we get the results.”

Malini’s remains were found in a forested area in Barrackpore of KPA Road, where birds were seen pecking at the body, days after she was reported missing.

The form two student of ASJA Girls’ College in Barrackpore was last seen alive around 9 am on April 13. She was autistic and suffered from drop attacks, also known as atonic seizures.

CCTV footage showed her walking with several bags on the morning of her disappearance. She was accompanied by the suspect, Vinod Kotai, 52, of Mussarap Trace, off Rochard Douglas Road. Kotai died by suicide on the morning of April 19 at the Barrackpore Police Station.

Malini, of Rochard Douglas Road, lived with her parents, sister and extended relatives.

Her sister is currently preparing for the May/June CSEC examinations.

“She is not concentrating so much on her exams. This tragedy has taken a serious toll on her,” Persad said.

“Her mother is depressed. She is not sleeping properly. In fact, none of us are sleeping comfortably. I am trying to get some rest. This incident has taken a toll on us. I am feeling weak.”

As of the afternoon of April 23, an autopsy had not yet been performed on the suspect.

Newsday learnt that his relatives are so displeased that they have “disowned” him.

Malini’s murder, along with the kidnapping and murder of registered nurse O’delle Lalman-Baptiste, 30, of Point Fortin, has sparked public outrage. Even Prime Minister Stuart Young commented, saying both murders disturbed him tremendously.

Investigations are ongoing.