UNC queries TTT’s 'curiously timed' crash during Kamla’s address at Nagar

Opposition leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar performs arti on October 27 at the Divali Nagar, Chaguanas. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

THE United National Congress (UNC) is questioning state-owned TTT for its breakdown in transmission of Saturday night’s livestream of Divali Nagar, just before its leader was expected to address the audience. It is also demanding an apology and an immediate rebroadcast of her address.

The television station has been livestreaming the Nagar since it opened on October 22. The Nagar promotes East Indian culture through worship, dance, song, culinary and other delights, in the build-up to Divali on October 31. The Nagar is hosted by the National Council of Indian Culture (NCIC).

Every night, different guest speakers have been addressing the audience.

On October 26, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar was the guest speaker on the programme at Chaguanas.

Prior to Persad-Bissessar’s address, the livestream was interrupted. A ticker tape at the bottom of the screen indicated there was a break in transmission and technicians were working on it.

>

The programme, which featured singer Divya Gocool, Shooting Stars Stassa Group, Kaveesh the Band, Bollywood Dance Company, Aspara Dance Company and dancer Neha Dahawar, was not resumed until after Persad-Bissessar’s address on the breakdown in family life ended.

UNC’s Dr Kirk Meighoo said, “Unfortunately, the livestream from state-owned TTT cut off from the time the Opposition Leader arrived, and resumed after her speech was complete.

“This was curiously timed, lamentable and vexatious.”

He said Persad-Bissessar’s staff was able to capture her address and stream it on UNC's social media platforms.

UNC chairman Davendranath Tancoo has since written to TTT demanding the television station apologise and rebroadcast Persad-Bissessar's address.

The letter states, "There were no such "technical difficulties" on any of the previous days of the event nor with any other individual presenter. I am certain that you will agree that the circumstances provoke extreme suspicion from many...

"We take this opportunity to remind you of your obligation, especially as the broadcast partner for the NCIC Divali Nagar, to maintain the independence and transparency by which every taxpayer-funded organisation is mandated to abide. To do less is untenable."

UNC also called for an explanation and a public apology "not from an anonymous post on an online page or a faceless ticker tape message, but from one of the several members of the board of directors or senior managers of TTT."

Newsday spoke to TTT's CEO Adrian Winter on October 27, but he said he was not aware of the complaint, and was not yet privy to the UNC's letter or its content.

>

He said if it is something he can address when he receives a copy, he will do so, otherwise if there is an element of politics, he would prefer the line minister, Symon De Nobriga, make the appropriate response.

De Nobreiga, who is the Communications Minister, did not respond to Newsday's phone call or message.