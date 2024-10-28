La Horquetta taxi driver among two killed on weekend

Killed: Roger Bailey. -

TWO men were killed in separate incidents on over the weekend.

They have been identified as Roger Bailey, a taxi driver who was shot by a passenger as he plied his car for trade on October 27, and Stephan Jack, a man who was found dead near Blanchisseuse Road in Arima on October 26.

Police are working on the theory that the former incident was a robbery gone wrong.

Police said La Horquetta officers received information of gunshots at Tulip Lane, off Jacaranda Boulevard, La Horquetta, at about 12.15 pm. When they responded they found Bailey slumped over in the driver’s seat of a grey Mazda 6, with a gunshot wound to the side of his head.

He was wearing a cream vest, a white three-quarter pants and black shoes.

Police said Bailey was plying his vehicle for hire at about 12 pm, driving three women down Tumpuna Road South, when he picked up a man at Fantastic Grocery, La Horquetta. He asked to be taken to Tulip Lane.

The driver dropped off two of the three women then headed to Tulip Lane, but when he got there the passenger took out a gun and announced a hold-up. He took the driver's cash and shot him in the head. Then he turned to the woman in the car and snatched her bag, which contained $160, a bible, and other valuables.

He then ran out of the car.

Officers of the Northern Division and Homicide Division processed the scene and had the body removed to the Forensic Science Centre in St James where an autopsy is expected to be done.

In a separate incident, Jack was found dead off a precipice in Calvary Hill, Arima.

Details are still sketchy but Newsday understands that he was found with several gunshot wounds.

Homicide officers are continuing investigations.