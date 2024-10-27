Tafari Waldron, April Francis cop CIBC 5K titles

Tafari Waldron celebrates after winning the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Caribbean Walk for the Cure and 5K at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain on October 26, 2024. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

Carifta under-20 5,000-metre champ Tafari Waldron and seasoned campaigner April Francis stormed to victories in the respective male and female categories at the 2024 CIBC Walk for the Cure and 5K event in PoS on October 26.

Waldron stopped the clock in 14 minutes and 55 seconds (14:55), with Francis, who won the women’s category of the Scotiabank Women Against Breast Cancer 5K on October 5, taking top spot in her race in just over 21 minutes.

The course saw the athletes starting just outside TGI Fridays near the Queen’s Park Savannah and took the runners onto Hayes Street, then Serpentine Road and back around the savannah before finishing opposite TGI. Waldron, who won the 5K portion of the RBC run For Kids 15K on October 20, shaved three seconds off his winning time in that race to top the CIBC field.

TT Defence Force’s Collin Pereira kept up his own fine form as he finished in second spot, with Frenchman David Schweitzer adding to his winning performance from the men’s category of the Scotiabank Women Against Breast Cancer 5K to take third spot.

As she caught her breath and spoke to Newsday after her winning run, Francis revealed that she had also won the women’s category of the inaugural Sugar Rush 5K, which commenced at 4 pm on October 26. The Sugar Rush 5K started at Dere Street, PoS and ended at White Hall.

The CIBC 5K commenced at 4.30 pm.

As Francis completed her 5K double on the day, she was followed to the line by Ashleigh Thomas and Diane Denny in second and third respectively.

The winners of the overall male and female categories received $1,500, with the second and third-place finishers receiving $1,000 and $500 respectively.

Waldron said the race had its challenges, but he was pleased with his run and the consistency he’s been showing.

“It was not a personal best because it had some slight inclines and stuff but it was close to my personal best and it was a smooth and fun race. I thoroughly enjoyed it and I look forward to doing it again next year,” Waldron told Newsday.

The youngster wants to end the year on a high and has a couple of big events on his radar such as the UWI Spec Half Marathon and the Run Barbados events, which will be held in November and December respectively.

“I’ve been cutting down my times and getting faster...I’m injury free and I just want to continue on that path.

“I want to end off the year by winning in the Run Barbados event in December – winning the respective events.”

The winners in the male categories included Zion Miller-Phillips (one-ten), Darius Harding (11-19), Kieve Gibson (20-29), Keron Ragbirsingh (30-39), Colin Clarke (40-49) and Lelord Sanmoogan (60-69).

Adrianna Garcia (one-ten), Jeniah Skyler Tobias (11-19), Alexia John (20-29), Yollanda Olliviere (30-39), Kandida Sanchez (40-49), Lindy Sylvester (50-59) and Suzan Garcia (60+) were in winners’ row in the respective female categories.