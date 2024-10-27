Gonzales: WASA customers should be willing to pay appropriate rates

Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales and MP for Diego Martin North/East Colm Imbert unveil the plaque with officials of WASA at the commissioning ceremony for the New Saut D'eau Water Treatment Facility, Maraval on October 26. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales emphasised the importance of "appropriate water rates" in enhancing the country’s water supply as he questioned the Water and Sewerage Authority's ability to provide reliable and sustainable service at the current rates.

“The low water rates TT enjoys should not lead to complacency.”

He made the comments at the recommissioning of the new Saut D’eau Water Treatment Facility in Maraval on Saturday. Gonzales said the government’s invested over $8.5 million in the facility as he raised concerns about long-term maintenance costs.

He questioned the sustainability of relying solely on the finance ministry for ongoing funding.

“Can we continue to maintain it by depending on the Minister of Finance, who may not be getting the necessary revenue from oil and gas to maintain these facilities?

“What about WASA collecting the appropriate rates from its customers? Residents might and should be willing to pay these rates so the utility can maintain the pumps and the necessary infrastructure, ensuring you, the citizens, receive a reliable supply of water.”

In an subsequent telephone interview with Newsday seeking clarification, Gonzales said over a year ago, an application for a rate review was submitted to the Regulated Industries Commission (RIC) after WASA provided a comprehensive business plan as part of the RIC's requirements. He expressed hope ongoing quality standards reviews would be completed within the next six months.

Gonzales said any increase would not occur any time soon owing to the RIC’s procedures, which include public consultations.

He said while many residents blame the government and WASA for water shortages, the issue is multifaceted and explained illegal developments/homes built outside the utility's grid play a significant role in these shortages.

At the event, Gonzales stressed the need for meaningful public engagement to discuss these challenges: “It’s all interrelated issues. You cannot look at one issue and assume that solving this particular problem will resolve a financial problem.”

He recounted a visit to Paramin that inspired him to advocate for the damming of the Mia River and the construction of its facility. The river currently supplies water to Paramin through gravity flow, reducing reliance on the Saut D’eau Water Treatment Facility.

Gonzales also discussed ongoing efforts to refurbish a 200,000-gallon tank built in the 1980s at Cameron Hill in Maraval that had initially been deemed unsuitable owing to soil concerns.

He said a subsequent technical survey, however, confirmed the soil’s viability for such infrastructure. Gonzales acknowledged the urgent need to reassess water resources and infrastructure to meet growing demand, especially given the rapid increase in housing development over the past two decades.

He concluded his speech by urging the public to take global warming seriously and to conserve water.

WASA deputy chairman Alson Fournillier expressed his joy at the recommissioning of the facility and also stressed the importance of water conservation. He said rapid growth in certain areas has led to increased demand for water.

“Today, more than 60 per cent of residents in TT enjoy a 24/7 water supply.” Fournillier reaffirmed WASA's commitment to building resilient infrastructure that supports communities, stabilises water pressure, increases storage and prioritises quality.

In a spirited address filled with enthusiasm, Diego Martin North/East MP Colm Imbert, who has served as the MP for the area for 33 years, shared his long-standing concerns about the lack of water in the constituency.

“Water, or the lack of water, has been the number one problem I’ve dealt with during my tenure: not employment or crime.”

Imbert discussed the unique challenges posed by the hilly terrain in Maraval, which complicates water supply infrastructure.

He expressed hope the new facility would address these longstanding challenges and praised Gonzales and the WASA team for their innovative solutions to implementing the gravity-fed system.

The system, he said, will improve supply, alleviating the burden of pushing water uphill that often leads to burst pipes.

He concluded by thanking the workers and engineers at WASA for their dedication and jokingly saying he intended to serve the people of his constituency for the next 26 years.

Minister of Planning Penelope Beckles-Robinson shared her unique connection to the water project.

“I’m really familiar with this initiative, having originally been the minister responsible when this well was drilled 20 years ago.”

She recounted challenges faced during the well's initial development, particularly discovering the water source, capable of producing 320,000 gallons, was unusable owing to high concentrations of iron.

“It took 20 years, but we are here today.” Beckles-Robinson said WASA workers are often unfairly criticised, as the majority work hard, emphasising their efforts as crucial to any project's success.

She said TT benefits from a lower cost of water compared to other Caribbean nations.