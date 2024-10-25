Trini-born former US Marine extradited to face sex-crime charges

US marshals and agents from TTPS and the US Diplomatic Security Service escort Farzan Mohammed at the Piarco airport for his extradition to the US for crimes against children. - Photo courtesy US Embassy

A Trinidadian man wanted in the US for a slew of sex crimes involving minors was extradited on October 23.

A media release from the US Embassy said Farzan Mohammed, 36, was extradited to face charges for 128 counts of sex-crime offences against children.

Mohammed, a former US Marine, was charged for the crimes in Pennsylvania in June 2023 and if found guilty, will face a possible sentence of over 40 years in prison.

A warrant for his arrest was issued after he was accused of trafficking a child, sexual penetration of a child, sexual touching, inciting a child to engage in sexual activity by making promises of payment and gifts, sexual gratification by causing a child to watch pornographic photographs and videos; engaging in child pornography by making the 16-year-old make pornographic videos; and exposing a child to pornography, among other related charges.

The alleged incidents took place between 2022 and 2023.

After being charged, Mohammed, who has dual citizenship, fled to TT.

Southern Division Task Force officers arrested Mohammed, in Diamond Village, near San Fernando on April 9.

He was taken to his home in Princes Town, where a search warrant was executed.

He was then taken to the Marabella police station and the Besson Street police station, Port of Spain, on April 10.

He challenged his extradition but on September 19 acting Chief Magistrate Christine Charles dismissed his arguments and he was committed into custody pending his extradition. The Appeal Court dismissed Mohammed’s challenge to his extradition later that month and on October 4, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Reginald Armour signed a warrant of removal for Mohammed.

Mohammed was handed over to US marshals and special agents from the US Diplomatic Security Service on October 23 and transported to the US.

Playing key roles to the successful extradition were the TT Police Service (TTPS), the Central Authority of the Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Legal Affairs, TT Customs and Immigration, the Airports Authority, the US Customs and Border Protection, the US Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

US Ambassador Candace Bond said, “This latest extradition once again highlights the excellent and productive working relationship we currently enjoy between our US federal law enforcement team at the embassy and all elements of TT law enforcement.

“We have made great strides together in our joint efforts to address crime in both our countries and bringing criminals to justice is the epitome of this success. We look forward to continuing this great partnership and many more successes like this one to come.”

