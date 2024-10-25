Gopee-Scoon: Government improves ease of doing business

In this file photo, Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon arrives at the Red House on September 30. -

MINISTER of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon denied the Opposition's claims of neglect of the business sector but instead listed the Government's initiatives to improve the ease of doing business in Trinidad and Tobago. She spoke in the Senate budget debate on October 23.

"Why are all these investments happening? It is because we are an attractive destination, we have made significant strides in improving the ease of doing business in TT and of course, the PNM is in power."

Gopee-Scoon listed online services via TTBizLink.

"This government continues to improve the ease of doing business through our TTBizLink platform.

"To date, the number of e-services available online is 48, with 25 of these offering online payments."

She said the online system has been modernised, aiding the business community by removing the challenges linked to paper/manual transactions.

"It offers enhanced efficiency in the preparation, submission and processing of applications."

The minister boasted that the system has been re-engineered for streamlined work flows, amid a better institutional capacity of its collaborating agencies.

Gopee-Scoon listed some benefits of TTBizLink. These included the ability to make online fee payments for e-services, electronic delivery of approved documents to applicants, more transparency in transactions due to the platform’s security features, autonomy of registrants to manage their accounts, and access to real time data (for investment and policy decision-making.)

"In the last two weeks alone, 11 new e-services were launched on the platform."

She listed these as manufacturer and product registration for exports; local free sale certificates; controlled-drugs licences; recommendation to the import and export of fish, duty relief licence for fish, fishing vessels and special vehicles; and scrap metal dealers and collectors licence.

"Another five e-services will be launched in 2025 to support the tourism and scrap metal sectors.

"TTBizLink is essential for the ease of doing business."

Gopee-Scoon later returned to the theme of ease of doing business, while noting the World Bank had discontinued its annual report on this yardstick.

She said, "This report was widely regarded and used to measure the success of countries’ reforms to improve the ease of doing business."

Gopee-Scoon listed areas where the government has continued to make such reforms.

Firstly she boasted of the launch of an automated construction permitting system called DevelopTT in March 2020, which has now been adopted by every regional corporation in TT.

Registering property, she said, is helped by the start of the Property Business Registration System in December 2021 by the Attorney General's Office.

For starting a business, she cited the introduction of the new Companies Registry Online System in February 2023 by the AG's Office.

Trading across borders, she said, was assisted by the new Trade and Business Information Portal since May 2022.

Gopee-Scoon boasted of engaging consulting services for a Port Community System for TT to be fully completed by July 2027. She also highlighted the launch of the enhanced application system in July 2023, to facilitate ministries accepting online payments for several services.

She hailed the creation and operationalisation of the Office of the Supervisor of Insolvency (under the Ministry of Finance) and the recent execution of a consultancy with the World Bank in December 2023 to reform the bankruptcy and insolvency process.

Since 2020, the Inland Revenue Division's e-tax system lets taxpayers see their accounts, file returns, and correspond with the division, Gopee-Scoon said.

"The TT Financial Centre (TTIFC) has been coordinating the digitisation of payments across the government.

"In addition to TTBizLink, digital payments are available across the public sector for a range of services."

She said these services included the purchase of standards-plus payments under the Bureau of Standards; e-visas and e-student permits under the Immigration Division of the Ministry of National Security; certificate of environmental clearance from the Environmental Management Authority; services for the Companies and Civil Registry under the Registrar General’s Department; and payments to the Intellectual Property Office.