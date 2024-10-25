Bon Accord, Signal Hill reach Tobago Primary Schools' boys' U-15 final

A Scarborough RC player (R) darts past a Signal Hill Government player during action in the 2024 Tobago Primary Schools football league. Photo courtesy the Division of Education, Research and Technology. -

Bon Accord Government and Signal Hill Government booked their spots in the boys’ under-15 final of the Tobago Primary Schools’ football competition when they earned 3-0 wins over Delaford RC and Scarborough Methodist respectively at the Mt St George recreation ground, Tobago in semifinal action on October 24.

In the first match of the double-header, Bon Accord showed their prowess as goals by Kurlon Beckles, Zarye Gumbs and Adion Thomas helped them to their facile win over Delaford.

In the second encounter, Signal Hill also shared the goals around as Malachi Martin, Terrel Phillips and Jabriel Percy found the back of the net as they saw off the threat from Scarborough Methodist.

On October 23, in quarterfinal action in the boys’ under-12 category, Beckles was also on the scoresheet as he helped the Bon Accord team to an impressive 4-0 win over Mt St George Methodist at Jubilee Park, Scarborough. Elijah Roberts, Keshorn Williams and Zimiel Williams also found the net in the big win for Bon Accord.

The three other quarterfinal matches were much closer affairs, with one game being decided by the dreaded penalty shootout. Moriah Government, Speyide Anglican and Whim Anglican were the other schools to join Bon Accord in the under-12 semifinals.

Moriah edged Signal Hill Government 1-0 via a goal from Jariel James.

After a 1-1 draw through regulation time, Speyside needed two rounds of penalties to get past Buccoo Government, with Leighton Grimshaw netting the winning goal in sudden-death penalty kicks.

Whim had a fight on their hands against Lambeau AC in their quarterfinal, with a double from Jarrell David helping them secure a tight 3-2 win. Amraphel Nile Goodridge scored the other goal for Whim.

On October 29 at Jubilee Park, Whim will aim to go a step further when they tackle Bon Accord in the semis, with Speyside playing Moriah in the other semifinal.

The finals for the boys’ under-12 and under-15 categories, as well as the girls’ under-15 category, will be held at the Dwight Yorke Stadium, Bacolet, Tobago on November 1.

Scarborough RC and Signal Hill Government booked their places in the girls’ under-15 final after getting contrasting semifinal wins on October 22. Scorborough got a hat-trick from Adrielle De Suze and a brace from Kierra Murray as they defeated Speyside Anglican 5-0, with Signal Hill edging Whim Anglican 1-0.