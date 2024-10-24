TTFA hosts screening for women's U-17, U-20 teams in Bacolet, Couva

In this file photo, players take part in team trials for Trinidad and Tobago women's Under-17 football team. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

THE Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) will continue screening for the national under-17 and under-20 women's football teams from October 25 at the Dwight Yorke Stadium training field, in Bacolet, Tobago.

The first screening session was held in Tobago on October 21. The final session in Tobago is scheduled for October 28. The remaining sessions will start at 3.30 pm and conclude at 6 pm.

Meanwhile, at the Ato Boldon Stadium training field in Balmain, Couva, screening sessions for the under-17 and under-20 teams will be held on October 26 and 27. Registration for the sessions in Couva will have a 30-minute window (8 am - 8.30 am). The screening sessions will run from 8.30 am - 10.30 am.

The TTFA advises that players should be accompanied by a parent or a guardian. Players are also asked to wear red and white jerseys, black shorts and red socks.

Interested players can contact 707-8232 for more information on the Trinidad screenings and 385-8924 for the Tobago screening sessions.

At the draw for the 2025 Concacaf Under-17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers on October 16, TT were placed in Group B alongside Belize, Honduras and the US Virgin Islands (USVI). TT will host group B from January 27-31, 2025 – one of six groups in the first qualifying round. After round-robin play, the six group winners and the two best second-placed teams will advance to the final round where they will meet Concacaf’s four top-ranked teams: Canada, Haiti, Mexico and the US.

The second round of the under-17 qualifiers will be contested from March 31-April 6, with the 12 teams being split into three groups of four. The three group winners and the best second-place team will qualify for the 2025 Fifa Under-17 Women's World Cup to be held in Morocco.