St Benedict's down Presentation San Fernando 2-0 in SSFL

Presentation College San Fernando’s Vaughn Clement (R) controls the ball as St Benedict’s College’s Lyshaun Morris defends during their SSFL premiership division match, on October 23, 2024 at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

St Benedict’s College sailed six points clear atop the Secondary Schools’ Football League (SSFL) premiership standings after silencing Presentation College San Fernando 2-0 at Manny Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella on October 23.

In the top of the table clash, the La Romaine Lions capitalised on their chances and were rewarded for their efforts in the 39th minute courtesy Adam Pierre, who rifled a free kick past Pres goalkeeper Marcelo Phillip.

St Benedict’s forward Derrel “Zoom Zoom” Garcia doubled the lead in the 79th minute as he latched on to a long ball and fire past Phillip to affirm three points and maintain their unbeaten run this season.

In the first half, Pres dominated possession and had more chances to score but could not break down the St Benedict’s back line. However, a foul by Pres defender Cody Cooper against the run of play close to half time saw Pierre successfully convert his free kick.

A diving Phillip got his left hand to Pierre’s right-footed shot but could not hold on as the ball powered past him to break the deadlock.

Pres continued to threaten in the second period but still could not find the back of the net. St Benedict’s also had some good chances squandered by an in-form Garcia, but he was later rewarded for his many attempts.

A long ball from out the back courtesy Elijah George fell neatly for a surging Garcia who chest trapped past Pres defender Jimally Renne and then lobbed Phillip to send them 2-0 up.

Garcia could have made it 3-0 in the 92nd minute but his left-footed shot ricocheted off the right goal post and out, to the relief of Pres supporters.

The victory for St Benedict’s saw them maintain pole position atop the standings on 35 points while Fatima’s (29 pts) 3-0 away victory over QRC saw them leapfrog Pres into second place. Pres are not third (28 pts).

Arima North also maintained their unbeaten run this season by holding on to a 2-1 triumph over cellar-placed East Mucurapo at Fatima Grounds in Mucurapo. The victors remain fourth (24 pts) while St Anthony’s (21 pts) slipped from fifth to sixth courtesy a 2-1 defeat to Malick at the Arima Velodrome.

Four-time premiership winners Naparima College replaced St Anthony’s in fifth position as they eked out a 1-0 result against Signal Hill in Tobago. Naps climbed to 22 points.

St Augustine (20 pts) elevated to seventh on the standings after defeating Miracle Ministries 1-0 in Edinburgh, Chaguanas.

And despite QRC losing and Malick winning, both remain tied on 17 points with the former in eighth place and the latter ninth, courtesy a slightly higher goal advantage.

San Juan North’s 3-0 victory over Speyside in Bourg Mulatresse on October 22 sees them in tenth with 16 points. Meanwhile, Trinity East (ten pts) clawed out of the relegation zone with a 2-1 result over 11th placed St Mary’s College at Serpentine Road in St Clair.

Trinity East are now 13th on the 16-team standings with Speyside (nine pts), Miracle Ministries (seven pts) and East Mucurapo (six pts) rounding off the table.

Match day 14 kicks off on Saturday.