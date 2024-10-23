Lindell Sween bags brace as San Juan North down Speyside 3-0

San Juan North Secondary’s Jamaludin Blandin (C) controls the ball against several Sepyside High School players during their Secondary Schools Football League premiership division match, on October 22, in San Juan. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

East zone powerhouse San Juan North Secondary (13 points) moved up two places to tenth on the 2024 Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) premier division table on October 22 when they got a commanding 3-0 win over Speyside Secondary at the former school’s ground in Bourg Mulatresse.

After falling to a 2-0 defeat to the title-chasing Presentation College in their previous game on October 19, San Juan were eager to make amends.

San Juan’s victory puts an end to a six-game winless streak and the result was secured in a fruitful ten-minute spell for the hosts which saw them scoring all three goals to kill off the Tobago school’s challenge. San Juan playmaker and star player Lindell Sween stepped out to the occasion to snap his team’s two-game losing skid, as he notched a brace with goals in the 27th and 36th minutes.

The 18-year-old Sween, who debuted for TT’s men’s football team versus Guyana in friendly action in May, took his league tally to four goals.

The home team romped to their fourth win of the season, with lanky forward Jahdel Chase-Charles’ goal sandwiched between the two items from Sween.

Speyside (nine points) remained in 13th spot on the 16-team table. And with just two points separating them from the relegation zone, Speyside will likely need a couple of favourable results in their remaining four matches to ensure their premier division status for the 2025 season. Starting with their next game against the 11th-placed St Mary’s College, Speyside will hope to turn their fortunes around.

SSFL premier division standings

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

St Benedict's*12*10*2*0*25*7*18*32

Presentation (San Fernando)*11*9*1*1*28*6*22*28

Fatima*12*8*2*2*37*13*24*26

Arima North*11*5*6*0*20*5*15*21

St Anthony's College*11*7*0*4*23*13*10*21

Naparima*11*5*4*2*22*12*10*19

QRC*12*5*2*5*18*16*2*17

St Augustine*11*5*2*4*14*20*-6*17

Malick*12*4*2*6*25*27*-2*14

San Juan North*13*4*1*8*18*23*-5*13

St Mary's College*12*4*1*7*13*25*-12*13

Signal Hill*10*2*4*4*18*24*-6*10

Speyside*11*2*3*6*14*24*-10*9

Trinity East*12*2*1*9*15*27*-12*7

Miracle Ministries PHS*12*2*1*9*8*40*-32*7

East Mucurapo*11*2*0*9*6*22*-16*6