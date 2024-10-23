Fire guts defunct sports club in La Brea

A fireman throws a burnt sheet of galvanise at the site of the defunct La Brea Lake Asphalt Sports club which was gutted by fire on Tuesday. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

A fire broke out around midmorning on October 22 and destroyed the defunct sports club in La Brea, which had been frequented by at least two homeless people.

Despite the prompt response from officers of the Point Fortin fire station, the main structure of the building was completely destroyed.

The dilapidated building at Pt D’or also comprised an annex at the back.

The structure was formerly the La Brea Lake Asphalt Sports Club, and officials said it was earmarked for demolition. No injuries were reported. The fire officers received an emergency call at 9.57 am, and FSO Noel and a team responded.

By 10.07 am, they arrived and contained the flames, but the main wooden building was already destroyed. It is unclear what caused the fire as the structure had no electricity.

Residents reported seeing the homeless people around earlier, but their whereabouts during the fire remained unclear.

La Brea MP Stephen Mc Clashie, at the Heritage prize-giving ceremony at Pointe-a-Pierre Staff Club, said the building was abandoned and earmarked for demolition next week.

He added that a community pool is expected to be built on the site. From his information, someone was cooking, which might have led to the fire.