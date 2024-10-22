THA minority sends condolences to accident victims, urges safe driving for carnival

THE Minority Council of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) has sent condolences to the families of three women who died in a road accident over the weekend, and offered thoughts and prayers to the survivors.

Aaliyah Williams, 20; Makeda Fraser, 23; and Patrice Juli Webb were killed in a car crash in Black Rock on Saturday.

Police said around 2.54 am, Dejorn Dookie was driving a white Nissan Latio along Shirvan Road when he collided with a silver Mitsubishi Lancer driven by Kino Kerr near Le Grand Courland Spa Resort.

Kerr was reportedly driving in the opposite direction.

Police said Williams, Fraser, and Webb, who were in the Nissan Latio, died on impact.

Dookie, Kerr and another passenger, Ricardo Toussaint, were injured and taken to the Scarborough General Hospital.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, THA Councillor Petal Daniel Benoit said, “Our thoughts and our prayers are extended to the families and loved ones of the deceased, and we also take the opportunity to wish a speedy and full recovery to the persons who are hospitalised from this unfortunate incident.”

Minority Leader Kelvon Morris also chimed in, saying he, too, wanted to send condolences.

“(I) also (want) to use this platform and this opportunity to remind people who are participating in carnival over the next week or so to be extremely careful on the nation’s highways and byways.

“We know it’s a festive season but at the same time, we ask that each and every one of you would be responsible in our very conduct.”

Both also offered condolences to former senator and deputy chief secretary Cynthia Alfred and former PNM Laventille West MP NiLeung Hypolite.

Daniel Benoit said, “She (Alfred) went on to meet her maker last week, and we offer our condolences to the family. It is a great loss to the People's National Movement, as well as the people of Tobago.”

Morris hailed Alfred as a “PNM matriarch,” adding, “And (I) also (offer condolences) to the families of former government minister Mr NiLeung Hypolite as well.”

Hypolite, a two-term MP (2007-2010; 2010-2015), served as a parliamentary secretary in the Works and Transport Ministry.

>