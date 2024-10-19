Three killed in Tobago road accident

A ROAD ACCIDENT in Tobago on October 19 has claimed the lives of three people.

The names of the deceased have not yet been released.

Police said around 2.54 am, a white Nissan Latio with three occupants was travelling south on Shirvan Road when it collided with a silver Mitsubishi Lancer, near Le Grand Courlan Spa Resort, Black Rock.

Both vehicles sustained serious damage and three people were taken to the Scarborough General Hospital, where they later died.

Investigations are continuing.

