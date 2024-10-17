Tributes flow for former parliamentarian Cynthia Alfred

Cynthia Alfred. - File photo

TOBAGO'S first female deputy chief secretary, former Tobago House of Assembly (THA) secretary of health and community development and former electoral representative for Bacolet/Mt St George Cynthia Alfred died at 84 on October 15.

Alfred served two terms in office as the first woman to sit in the office of the deputy chief secretary, from 2001-2009, as well as a THA health secretary in her first term and community development in the second under the PNM administration led by Orville London.

She was a cultural officer before she ventured into politics, and was instrumental in helping many villages create their Best Village scripts. Alfred was also responsible for writing a trilogy for the Heritage Opening Nights, Then and Now, performed between 2005 and 2007.

Alfred also served as a senator during the Fifth Republican Parliament from 1996-2001. Speaking on the Minority Report aired on Tobago Updates on October 15, former PNM Tobago Council chairman Stanford Callendar said she would definitely be missed.

“It is really a sad moment, because besides being colleagues and members of the PNM, we were personal friends. Cynthia has always been someone who has been in the trenches, battles – Cynthia has been through many battles of the PNM, so she would have witnessed and participated in the transition of the PNM from what it was then to what it is today. She has been a long-standing warrior of this organisation.”

Callendar said his last conversation with Alfred was on October 2 by phone, when she called to congratulate him on receiving the Hummingbird Medal Gold at the Republic Day National Awards at President’s House, St Ann’s on September 24.

MP for Tobago East and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Child and Gender Affairs Ayanna Webster-Roy said, “We will always cherish the invaluable advice, guidance, and words of encouragement you shared with us. Your unwavering dedication to our island and nation has left an indelible mark, and we are immensely grateful for everything you have done. Your enduring commitment to the arts, heritage, and community development will forever be etched in our memories.

“Your years of devoted service to the People’s National Movement have left a profound and lasting impact.” Political Leader of the PNM Tobago Council Ancil Dennis said the island had lost a distinguished woman and public servant, a cultural icon and community leader.

“I am happy that we were able to give her some of her flowers while she was alive. As leader of the PNM which she faithfully associated with for many years, I declare that not only will we mourn her passing, but we will celebrate her life, achievements, and contributions, for a long time.”

The Office of the Chief Secretary said she would be remembered for her outstanding contributions to Tobago as a former THA secretary, area representative, government senator, educator and cultural icon.

WPTT: Alfred an example of advocacy meeting opportunity

Women Parliamentarians of Trinidad and Tobago (WPTT) had high praise for Alfred in a press release on October 16.

WPTT president and speaker of the House of Representatives Bridgid Annisette-George said Alfred was a wonderful example of advocacy meeting opportunity.

“She used her platform to advance the needs of those whom she served, especially the women.

“I clearly recall her passion and enthusiasm when we were just thinking about creating this women’s parliamentary group in 2022.”

Annisette-George said Alfred attended planning sessions in person, lent her expertise and wisdom which helped shape the group.

Alfred served with great distinction, she added.

Former culture minister and WPTT member Joan Yuille-Williams described Alfred as a dedicated person, “very much a Tobagonian” who gave her all to her people and took the opportunity to teach them.

The release added that though Alfred was small in stature, her presence was powerful, passionate and compassionate.

“She regularly contributed to parliamentary debates, presenting a true Tobagonian perspective, whilst championing the needs of the vulnerable, the dispossessed and especially, the needs of the women of Tobago,” the release said.