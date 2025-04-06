Dennis: $32m paid to Trinidad contractor for incomplete connector road

PNM Tobago Council Leader Ancil Dennis speaks to supporters at the PNM Big Red Rally at the Signal Hill Secondary School, Tobago, on April 6. - VISUAL STYLES

PNM Tobago Council political leader Ancil Dennis has alleged that on December 31, 2024, a $32 million cheque was given to a Trinidad-based contractor for work carried out on an incomplete connector-road project in Tobago.

He alleged that of the sum, some $15 million came back to Tobago so that a political party could attempt to secure the Tobago West and East seats for the UNC in the April 28 general election.

Dennis was addressing a PNM rally at the Signal Hill Secondary School, Tobago, on April 6.

Referring to a controversial $70 million connector road project, Dennis told supporters that before the project was awarded, Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Farley Augustine had indicated then that the THA was not going to be paying for the road, and others, up front.

“He used that as a justification to bypass the Tobago contractors by saying that those boys from Trinidad have the money to execute the projects and get paid after,” he said.

>

“So the Chief Secretary told us that they will have to wait nine months after completion to get the first 50 per cent and then the balance another nine months down the road, which means that the final payment should not have been issued until 18 months after completion.

“Guess what, just after Christmas, last year, on the December 31 2024, a cheque was issued to that contractor in the sum of $32 million for works executed at that project.

"Project eh complete.

"Go down there and try to get to Store Bay Local Road. When you go down the highway tonight (April 6), take the left by the first obzocky roundabout, go down to the second round about, make the right, and I am sure you will see a sign saying ‘Danger, road closed.’

“How is it that in circumstances where the project is incomplete and the chief secretary promised that first payment will be issued nine months after completion and that contractor was given a cheque for $32 million?”

Dennis alleged that out of the $32 million, “Fifteen million dollars came back to Tobago. And the purpose of that $15 million is to overwhelm you, the people of Tobago, with money and bribes and blandishments...”

He said Tobago had experienced a similar situation in 2013.

“We have been here before because it was in 2013, under the leadership of that man, Tobago was assaulted by a People’s Partnership administration, all the ministers came up here with black SUVs. Now, now at least Farley learn a lesson. He learnt that if you must have a relationship with Kamla Persad-Bissessar, you must hide it from the people of Tobago and you must keep it under the table. But everything in the dark does come to light.”

“So I am saying the money will come just like it did in 2013 and they will flood the blocks… and they will come to your homes and ask you ‘Wah yuh want for me to vote for you?'

>

"And I am giving you instructions, I am saying to you the people of Tobago, especially you PNM people, if you have a fridge and they offer you a fridge and you want two fridge, take the fridge.”