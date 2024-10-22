Policewoman, 30, hospitalised after early morning shooting outside home in Caroni

WPC Quianna Mahabir, right, and comedienne Nikki Crosby at the Sunshine Awards in New Jersey on October 19. Mahabir was shot and wounded early on October 22. - Photo courtesy Nikki Crosby's Facebook page

A MANHUNT is underway for the people who shot and wounded a 30-year-old policewoman outside her home in Caroni early on October 22.

WPC Quianna Mahabir was at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mount Hope, up to midday.

She was reportedly hit on the head in the driver's seat of her car.

A viral post from relatives called on the public to join the family in prayer for her recovery. From what doctors told them, Mahabir was in stable condition.

Mahabir, of Hydraulic Trace, is a member of the police band.

The shooting happened around 1 am as she was about to drive into her property. She was returning from the Piarco International Airport. A car pulled up nearby, and two men, one with a gun, got out. One tried to open her car door, but it was locked.

When she refused to open the door, the gunman shot her through the glass before returning to the getaway car that sped off.

Scores of people have expressed anger and concern over the shooting.

Comedienne Nikki Crosby also posted on Facebook that she was "so broken."

"Quianna Mahabir performed with the TTPS women's contingent band on Saturday night at the Sunshine Awards. The band received an award from the city of Newark for making history," a Facebook post said.

"We bonded instantly. I saw her as a younger sister with so much talent and love for what she was doing. We exchanged numbers and started texting all day. The band had represented Trinidad and Tobago in Bahamas and in NJ and she couldn't wait to go home and sleep in her own bed."

She referred to Mahabir as Q.

"I am sorry that you are now fighting for your life. I pray that God puts his arms around you and holds you tight and heals you. I pray that you live to continue to spread your talent for the world to experience.

"I am sorry I am not by your side to give you strength and support. Sending all my love and prayers to you and your family. Sending extra prayers to the amazing women of the TTPS band. I love you, Q."

