Malabar Youngstars edge CG Poseidon to EFA title

Malabar Youngstars players and technical staff after their 2024 Eastern Football Aassociation (EFA) final victory over CG Poseidon. Photo courtesy EFA -

Two second-half goals from Malabar Youngstars propelled them to the 2024 Eastern Football Association (EFA) league title on October 20 when they got a tight 2-1 win versus CG Poseidon at the Phase 2 La Horquetta recreation ground.

Both teams advanced to the final with narrow semifinal wins, as Malabar edged FC Santos Arima 3-2 after extra-time, with Poseidon defeating Natural FC by a 2-1 margin.

And 45 minutes into the grand finale, there was precious little to separate the two teams as they went into the break goalless despite creating good chances at either end. Goals may have been lacking in the first half, but the second half didn't disappoint as the game was turned on its head with three goals in 21 minutes.

Runners-up to Maloney Eagles last year by a one-point margin, Malabar had a quick one-two punch to jump out to a 2-0 lead, with Man of the Match Jeremiah Williams and Nickerson Simpson giving their team a healthy advantage.

A defensive midfielder by trade, the 21-year-old Williams has lofty dreams of representing the Soca Warriors one day and helping them qualify for another World Cup. In La Horquetta, though, the former Trinity College East player was putting in a solid shift to help his team to EFA glory.

It's often said a two-goal lead is the most dangerous one in football, and after a lapse in concentration by the Malabar defence – much to coach Kevon Hall's chagrin – Poseidon opened their account in the 66th minute when Graeme Felix got on the scoresheet.

Similar to Williams, Hall too has big dreams as he longs for sponsors to come on board to help him keep his talented, youthful team together. With TT Premier Football League tier two and tier aspirations on his mind, Hall was elated his team dug deep to hold on to their lead and go one better than their 2023 EFA finish.

Malabar will pocket a $25,000 prize for their title win, with the second-placed Poseidon receiving $15,000.

Meanwhile, FC Santos will receive $10,000 for their third-place finish after edging Natural FC 5-4 via a penalty shootout. Santos held a 2-1 lead at the half, but Natural FC staged a valiant second-half fightback as the game ended 3-3.

First-half goals by Rivaldo Patron and Nyrek Thornhill gave Santos a 2-0 lead by the 18th minute, before Natural stormed back into the contest with three goals of their own – two of which came from the boot of talented attacker Jadel-Josiah Carter.

Santos got a timely 80th minute equaliser from Fidel Phillip, and they held their nerve from the spot to secure third place.