Race to End Childhood Obesity in TT to host Sugar Rush 5K

Thema Williams - Photo courtesy Phnx Sports Solutions

THE World Health Organization has ranked TT among the top ten countries in the world for obesity in children under the age of five – something that is very concerning to International Sports Sciences Association-certified master trainer Rain Harper, primary care sports medicine physician Dr Nailah Adams, and artistic gymnast Thema Williams.

Obesity is a serious, chronic disease that can lead to other health problems, including diabetes, heart disease, and some cancers.

Having worked with children in some capacity through their individual health and fitness organisations – Thema Williams Athletic Academy, Stretch TT, Phnx Sports Solutions and Run for Life TT – the three women founded Race to End Childhood Obesity in TT (RECOTT) in April to do their part in getting the obesity numbers down.

“Childhood obesity rates in Trinidad and Tobago have quadrupled since 2004, now at 14 per cent, and RECOTT was established to catalyse action, advocacy, and awareness of this global epidemic in urgent need of our nation's attention,” Harper told Newsday.

On October 26, RECOTT will host its inaugural Sugar Rush 5K, at 4 pm, beginning at Dere Street, Port of Spain and finishing at White Hall.

“We welcome people of all ages and abilities to join our race. All minors must be registered with an adult running buddy,” Harper said.

Before the start of the race, Harper said, participants will have access to a full vitals screening.

The event will also feature a vendor village and health fair, starting at 2 pm, at the Queen’s Park Savannah.

“What we want to do is provide a holistic experience for our audience, and show how much of a difference good health can make in their lives. And just showing them how little things can help adjust their lifestyle by taking smaller steps to achieve an overall healthier outlook on life.

“One of the things I find people generally struggle with when considering pursuing a healthier lifestyle is that they think they can make monumental steps when in reality it’s about smaller steps leading toward the bigger picture,” Williams said.

The women believe the high cost of healthy foods and excessive marketing of unhealthy foods are among the top contributors to the high level of childhood obesity in TT.

“And then there is the cultural aspect of it. If a child is skinny or ‘magga’ as we say in TT, then the child is not considered healthy.

“On the flip side, it’s not necessarily that skinny people are healthy because they too can face all types of health challenges,” Harper said.

Williams said the event is all about educating parents and the community about improving on their children’s lifestyle.

“There are some parents who know that their children are overweight but don’t know what to do,” she said.

The race has three categories: Peppermints for children 12 and under; Snow Cones for ages 13-17; and Sugar Cakes for adults.

“With the name Sugar Rush, we are trying to create a ‘sweet’ experience for participants, but it is all rooted in education and health. When we came up the name we knew some people would take it out of context, but we wanted to dip into the culture,” Harper said.

“We are very ‘sweet’ people. When people visit the say ‘this place really sweet,’ and we wanted to play on that.

“So this will be ‘the sweetest 5K’ in Trinidad and Tobago, but we are going to burn the sugar.”

The race package includes a t-shirt, a race bib, a medal upon finishing the race, and other goodies from sponsors.

She said one registered participant called back to ask if she could register her dog so he could get a T-shirt and a medal when he finished the race.

“I said, ‘absolutely.’”

“And you should see the medal. It is amazing,” Harper said.

“I have had many medals throughout my gymnastics career, and I have hundreds of medals, but nothing quite like this one,” Williams quipped in.

Registration for Sugar Rush 5K is open now and ends on October 22 at 11:50 pm.

To register visit www.sugarrushtt.com

For more information visit sugarrusheventstt on IG and FB