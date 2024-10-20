Young: I won’t disclose PNM strategies

PNM chairman Stuart Young, left, and Foster Cumming, PNM general secretary, at the PNM general council meeting at Balisier House in Port of Spain on October 19. - Photo by Roger Jacob

PNM chairman and Energy Minister Stuart Young addressed speculations surrounding the PNM's cancelled internal elections, saying three positions are not due for re-election until 2026: the political leader, chairman and general secretary.

He made the announcement, he said, "to clarify any confusion." Young said the vice chair and other positions will expire within two years.

He was speaking at a media briefing following the party's general council meeting at Balisier House, Port of Spain on October 19.

Young was accompanied by party's general secretary and Minister of Youth Development and National Service Foster Cummings.

Cummings said the PNM is following its usual course of activities and constitutional arrangements. Speaking about the meeting, he described it as another "very successful general council meeting."

Discussing the cancelled upcoming internal election, which was communicated via a media release that read, "The People’s National Movement wishes to advise that its 51st annual convention, as well as the internal election originally scheduled for Sunday, November 17, 2024, has been cancelled."

Cummings said the party's constitution grants the political leader authority over the party's political direction and the general council ratified the leadership's decision to set a new date for the convention. He said the council approved the decision, adding, "We await further updates on the matter."

As Cummings spoke, Young chimed in to affirm the leadership's decision, saying it was both unanimous and collective.

"The PNM leadership consists of the political leader, chairman, lady vice chair, four deputy political leader: three from Trinidad and one from Tobago and the general secretary. We presented a motion to the council membership today, which was passed."

Asked about the reason for the cancellation, Young said, "The PNM is strategic and does not make decisions impulsively. The Council trusted the leadership's decision and I won’t disclose specific PNM strategies."

Cummings said the Prime Minister informed the council at the meeting nominations for 15 constituencies will be called effective October 21.

The constituencies are: Toco/Sangre Grande, Arima, Lopinot/Bon Air West, Tunapuna, La Horquetta/Talparo, Arouca/Maloney, O'Meara, St Joseph, St Ann’s East, Laventille East, Morvant, Laventille West, San Fernando West, San Fernando East, La Brea and Point Fortin.

He said instructions will be sent out on October 21, allowing constituencies three weeks to submit nominations. Following that, the screening process for these constituencies will begin.