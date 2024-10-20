Priest at funeral of mentally-ill man killed by cops: Police are supposed to protect

A PRIEST has said it is unfortunate that some people are killed by the people who are supposed to protect them.

Reverend Wayne Matthew expressed this regret during the funeral service for Elijah Noel at J E Guide’s Funeral Home, San Fernando on October 19.

Noel, 20, of Glenroy Housing Development was killed by police officers on October 11.

Police said Noel jumped onto a female motorist’s car along the M1 Tasker Road, Princes Town, broke her side-view mirror and damaged her fender.

The driver flagged down two municipal police officers who were on mobile patrol. Police said an officer repeatedly instructed Noel to stop but he kept advancing and threatening to kill her.

Police said the officer had her firearm drawn and Noel lunged at her, causing the gun to discharge. After the scuffle, police said, Noel continued moving toward the officer who, after several warnings and fearing for her life, fired twice at him. Noel was struck and taken to the Princes Town District Health Facility where he was pronounced dead.

The autopsy report on Noel, dated October 16, listed the cause of death as shock of haemorrhage due to a single gunshot injury to the chest and abdomen.

On October 12, Noel’s father, Cleophas, 59, was troubled by his son’s death.

He said Noel, who was diagnosed with schizophrenia as a child, would have episodes but never one where he became violent with others.

Cleophas said on the rare occasion Noel displayed violent behaviour, it was toward himself.

“I know my son wasn’t well. But he never hurt nobody. He had no record. He had no weapon. He didn’t deserve that.”

As he addressed the congregation, Matthew said it is the duty of the police to protect the population against criminals.

He added this was what made Noel’s death difficult for many people to understand.

“Crime is rampant but it (his death) comes from someone who is (supposed to be)

protecting him. It is hard.”

While he was aware that Noel had health challenges, Matthew said, “What makes me feel good is that he knew (Jesus) Christ. He accepted Christ.”

He added he knew of people who did not have Noel’s challenges and did not accept God in their lives.

In delivering the eulogy, Noel’s cousin Kevin Noel said, “He was taken from us too soon.”

Many people, he continued, did not know Noel for the good child and young man that he was.

Kevin said Noel had an”unwavering dedication to his family, especially his parents (Cleophas Noel and Lisa Thompson).

He described Noel as having a quiet presence which was a source of strength to his family and friends.

Kevin said now was a time when Noel’s family and friends needed all the support and comfort they could get.

During the service, one of Noel’s relatives was overcome with grief and fainted.

Other relatives helped to revive her.

Noel was later buried at the Mt Stewart Public Cemetery in Mt Stewart Village, Princes Town.