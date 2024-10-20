52 gymnasts selected for Carifta Artistic Gymnastics Champs

TT gymnast Amba Boodansingh. -

FIFTY-TWO gymnasts have been selected to represent TT at the inaugural Carifta Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Kingston, Jamaica, from November 29-30.

The squad was chosen after a two-day trial event at Woodbrook Youth Facility on October 12 and 13. TT will be represented in ten categories. The gymnasts were selected from eight clubs, with Tots & Tumblers (28) and Olympia (14) qualifying the most gymnasts.

Thema Williams Gymnastics Academy (three), Gymnastics Explorers and Lees Gymnastics qualified two while Academic Flippers, Golden Stars Gymnastics Academy and Mucurapo Artistic Achievers all qualified one athlete.

A TT Gymnastics Federation statement said that athletes who qualified to trials out of National Championships were required to make minimum scores and finish in the top four positions within their level and age group to earn an automatic placement on the TT team.

Judges Anabeth Vargas (Panama) and Mabel Moreno (Colombia) officiated over every routine at the trial event.

“The fifth and final spots within each level and age group were subsequently awarded to the fifth place all-around qualifiers out of the trials event,” the statement read.

In line with the CARIFTA Event Directives and the approved TTGF selection process, the following athletes have been selected to represent Team TTO within their respective Levels.

TT Gymnastics Team for Carifta Artistic Gymnastics Champs

USAG Level 1 – Andaya Singh, Azalea Pierre, Brittney Joseph, Genesis Canzius, Imani Regis, Janicia Hall, Krisanne Ramoutar, Ricquel Marcellin, Sophie Espinoza, Yarii Alexander

USAG Level 2 – Ashley Castillo, Avni Lopez, Eemaan Boucaud, Harleigh Chin Leung Kam, Keira-Leigh John, Kenzie Gonzales, Larisah Nevins, Miya Mondesir, Savannah Thomson, Xara Rampersad

USAG Level 3 – Arya Hagley, Bren Newallo-Badal, Cacique Darbeau, Isoke Morgan, Jael Baker, Kyra Johnson, Zariah Dopwell-Gittens, Zoey Ottley

USAG Level 4 – Aaliyah Gosai, Annabelle Aanensen, Asia Ali, Jaelyn Heywood, Me’Hera Callendar, M’Kaiyah Williams, Onia Hepburn

USAG Level 5 – Alicja Chang Kit, Alissa Mathias, Gabriella Christopher

USAG Level 6 – Chelsea Edwards, Haley Caldeira, Soriya Alleyne

USAG Level 7 – Amba Boodansingh, Gabrielle Webb, Michaela Francis, Shanika Joseph, Tessica Laurence, Tyanna Edwards, Yandy Stafford

USAG Level 8 – Annaleigh Edwards, Dailia Burke, Kathryn Alexander

USAG Level 9 – Alora Morang

PAGU Hopes – Shanika Joseph, Yandy Stafford, M’Kaiyah Wiliiams (level one), Annaleigh Edwards, Alora Morang (level two), Dailia Burke (level three)