Nicholas Paul begins World Champs sprint, Akil Campbell faces omnium starter

TT cyclist Nicholas Paul. -

Speedster Nicholas Paul resumes his Tissot UCI Track World Championships campaign on October 19 when he lines up in the opening round of men’s sprint qualification in Ballerup, Denmark, from 6.57am (TT time).

Paul hits the track in flying 200m as the 28th of 30 contesting cyclists, and will aim to clock a fast time to ensure he moves on to the 1/16 finals.

Before the 2024 Paris Olympics, Paul held the flying 200m world record of 9.1 seconds, before it was broken twice at the Games. Dutchman Harrie Lavreysen, who went on to win triple gold in Paris, now holds the world record with his spectacular 9.088s clocking.

Lavreysen will also contest the sprints.

The sprint event will be held up to the quarter-finals on October 19 and resumes on the next day with the semi-finals and medal race.

Paul will be hoping to deliver an improved performance after bowing out in the keirin quarter-finals on October 17.

Also returning to the track is endurance rider Akil Campbell, who shifts focus to the men’s omnium event. The four-stage event – scratch race, tempo race, elimination and points race – pedals off from 7.37am.