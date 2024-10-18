N Touch
News

UWI announces valedictorians for 2024 graduation

Valedictorian for the Faculty of Social Sciences, Antoni Manette. - Photo courtesy UWI
Valedictorian for the Faculty of Social Sciences, Antoni Manette. - Photo courtesy UWI

UWI has unveiled its six valedictorians for its 2024 graduating class. The ceremonies will take place at UWI SPEC, St Augustine on October 24-26.

Valedictorian for the Faculty of Medical Sciences, Selena Fazia Deochand. - Photo courtesy UWI

A media release issued on October 14 said the selected valedictorians embody “UWI pride,” highlighting academic achievement, leadership and steadfast perseverance in their respective study areas.

Valedictorian for the Faculties of Engineering & Law, Koffi Paul. - Photo courtesy UWI

Each year, the process of choosing valedictorians starts with the nomination of five students from each faculty at the campus. Their selection is based on academic performance (first- or upper second-class honours), public speaking skills and extra co-curricular activities.

>

Valedictorian for the Faculties of Science and Technology & Food and Agriculture, Melissa Edwards. - Photo courtesy UWI

The nominees then prepare a speech to deliver to a panel of judges and are scored according to content, organisation, expression and presentation.

Valedictorian for the Faculties of Humanities and Education & Sport, Alexandria Douglas. - Photo courtesy UWI

In celebration of their achievement, UWI extended its congratulations to the valedictorians and the entire graduating class of 2024, the release said.

Valedictorian for the Faculty of Social Sciences, Lyan Lagan. - Photo courtesy UWI

Valedictorians:

  • Melissa Edwards, Faculties of Science and Technology and Food and Agriculture
  • Koffi Paul, Faculties of Engineering and Law
  • Lyan Lagan, Faculty of Social Sciences
  • Antoni Manette, Faculties of Social Sciences
  • Alexandria Douglas, Faculties of Humanities and Education and Sport
  • Selena Fazia Deochand, Faculty of Medical Sciences

Comments

"UWI announces valedictorians for 2024 graduation"

More in this section