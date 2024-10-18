UWI announces valedictorians for 2024 graduation

Valedictorian for the Faculty of Social Sciences, Antoni Manette. - Photo courtesy UWI

UWI has unveiled its six valedictorians for its 2024 graduating class. The ceremonies will take place at UWI SPEC, St Augustine on October 24-26.

A media release issued on October 14 said the selected valedictorians embody “UWI pride,” highlighting academic achievement, leadership and steadfast perseverance in their respective study areas.

Each year, the process of choosing valedictorians starts with the nomination of five students from each faculty at the campus. Their selection is based on academic performance (first- or upper second-class honours), public speaking skills and extra co-curricular activities.

>

The nominees then prepare a speech to deliver to a panel of judges and are scored according to content, organisation, expression and presentation.

In celebration of their achievement, UWI extended its congratulations to the valedictorians and the entire graduating class of 2024, the release said.

Valedictorians: