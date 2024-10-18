Trinidad and Tobago grouped with Honduras for 2025 Concacaf U-17 Women's qualifiers

(FILE) TT’s Daneelyah Salandy (L) celebrates a goal with her teammate against Cayman Islands in the Concacaf Women’s Under-17 Championship, at the Rignaal Jean Francisca stadium, in Willemstad, Curaçao, August 28, 2023. -

Trinidad and Tobago has been named as one of four host countries for the first round of 2025 Concacaf Under-17 Women’s World Cup qualifying from January 27-February 1.

Concacaf revealed the draw results on October 16, with TT set to play host to group B opponents Belize, Honduras and the US Virgin Islands (USVI). There will be six groups in total in round one, as Concacaf adopts a new two-round qualifying format.

TT will begin their campaign versus USVI on January 27, before tackling Belize and Honduras on January 29 and 31 respectively.

A total of 22 teams will contest round one, with Puerto Rico hosting group A, Nicaragua hosting groups D and E, and the Dominican Republic hosting groups C and F. After round-robin play, the six group winners and the two best second-placed teams will advance to the final round where they will meet Concacaf’s four top-ranked teams: Canada, Haiti, Mexico and the US.

The second round of the under-17 qualifiers will be contested from March 31-April 6, with the 12 teams being split into three groups of four. The three group winners and the best second-place team will qualify for the 2025 Fifa Under-17 Women’s World Cup to be held in Morocco.

Three Concacaf teams are currently competing at the 2024 Fifa Under-17 Women’s World Cup, with the hosts Dominican Republic being joined by Mexico and the US.

Last August, under coach Rajesh Latchoo, TT’s under-17s missed out on advancing to the Concacaf Under-17 Women’s Championships when they fell to a 6-0 loss to El Salvador in their final qualifying match in Curacao.

Two months ago, TT got to the semifinal in League B of the Concacaf Girls’ Under-15 Championships before falling to a 1-0 loss to Dominican Republic at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo.

Groups for round one of Concacaf Under-17 Women’s qualifiers:

• Group A: Bermuda, Cayman Islands, Puerto Rico, St Vincent and the Grenadines

• Group B: Belize, Honduras, TT, USVI

• Group C: Cuba, Guyana, Panama, Turks and Caicos

• Group D: Anguilla, Curacao, El Salvador, Guatemala

• Group E: Jamaica, Nicaragua, St Kitts and Nevis

• Group F: Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Grenada.