Penal man, 69, beaten with cutlass in home invasion

Police at a crime scene. - File photo

A Penal pensioner was beaten with a cutlass by three masked attackers and had his licensed gun stolen in a home invasion on October 17.

The 69-year-old man told police he locked up around 9.30 pm on October 16 and went to bed, but was awoken around 3 am by three men dressed in full face masks and black hoodies.

He said the men announced a robbery and one of them began beating him on his head and body with a cutlass.

The men demanded his licensed nine-millimetre Glock pistol. The victim handed it over, and the men took it along with 25 rounds of ammunition.

They then tied up the victim, made him lie on the ground and searched the rest of the house.

>

The attackers stole two Rolex watches, a gold chain the victim was wearing, and $2,000 before escaping.

The victim was taken to the Siparia District Health Facility.

Police are continuing enquiries.