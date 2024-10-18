Central Zone launches youth cricket programme

Young cricketers take part in a batting session at the start of phase two of Central Zone's U14 development programme at Preysal Recreation Grounds on October 15. - Photo by Jonathan Ramnanansingh

OVER 60 young cricket talents bowled off phase two of the TT Cricket Board (TTCB) Central Zonal Council 2024-2025 Youth Development initiative at Preysal Recreation Ground on October 15.

The five-session development programme, which culminates with a friendly match, is targeted at unearthing new talent at the under-14 level and creating a pathway to success for these aspiring talents.

Zone chairman Vyash Nandlal said the zone has focused on this “crucial” age bracket to identify, groom and nurture the zone’s budding players as they begin their quest to zone, club, national and ultimately, West Indies selection.

“Players like Jayden Seales and others who are playing for West Indies now...came out of the central zone development programme," Nandlal said, as he predicted youths in the current programme would also make it to that level.

“We are also looking at elite athlete development, players who will make the national team. There will be a number of kids, so we are looking at developing their skillsets so they can go into their communities, clubs and schools and so on.”

The chairman also recognised Cahill Thomas, who captured the TTCB’s U13 Cricketer of the Year award, at the board's awards in early October.

At the session, which also included some young, eager female players, the group was split in four and each group was assigned a specific coach. There were four coaches: for batting, bowling, fielding and strength and conditioning. Groups rotated sessions with each coach.

Additionally, there were assistant coaches with clipboards taking notes and collecting data, which would be used to track players and their progress.

Chairman of Central inter-zone committee Micah Prince Joseph said adopting a scientific approach is the best way of collecting data and better understanding a player.

“We are taking strategic data from every player, based on agility, fitness, batting and bowling techniques, catches. This is so we will know where we can work with them and develop them more.

“Data collection gives a true depiction of where you can help a player improve. It tells you a lot about the player and is a proven track record to measure performance and growth of young players.”

Both administrators thanked Ramsingh’s Sports World and Kevin Kowlessar for helping sponsor the programme to ensure its success.