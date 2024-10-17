Sri Lanka clinch T20 series with nine-wicket win vs Windies

West Indies's Captain Rovman Powell makes his crease during the third Twenty20 against Sri Lanka in Dambulla, Sri Lanka, on October 17.

Sri Lanka cruised to an emphatic nine-wicket win in the third and final Twenty/20 versus the West Indies at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on October 17 to complete a 2-1 series victory.

After losing the first T20 to the West Indies on October 13, Sri Lanka roared back in the second match when they rolled over the visitors for a paltry score of 89 to get a 73-run triumph on October 15.

The Windies batsmen offered more resistance in the final match as they got to a respectable score of 162 for eight, with captain Rovman Powell (37 off 27 balls) and Gudakesh Motie (32 off 15) leading the charge. Opening batsman Brandon King chipped in with 23 from 19 balls before being cleaned up by Maheesh Theekshana (two for 19) in the sixth over.

West Indies' total did little to trouble the Sri Lankan top order, though, as the hosts raced to 166 for one with two overs to spare to wrap up the comeback victory in the series.

After a decent power play, the Windies laboured to 55 for four at the ten-over mark as the Sri Lankan spinners had their way in Dambulla once again.

With the Windies slipping to 62 for five after the dismissal of Sherfane Rutherford (six), Powell found an unlikely ally in Motie as the pair put on 54 runs in quick time. In the 15th over, the left-handed Motie cut loose when he carted Dunith Wellalage for three consecutive sixes.

Motie was dismissed by Sri Lankan ace Wanindu Hasaranga (two for 24) in the next over, though, with both Powell and new batsman Romario Shepherd (18 off 13) falling at the back end as they went boundary-hunting.

In the second T20, the Sri Lankan spinners proved too strong for the regional batsmen as they defended a 163-run target.

The West Indies spinners didn't have the same effect on the Sri Lankan team, though, as Pathum Nissanka (39 off 22), Kusal Mendis (68 not out off 50) and Kusal Perera (55 not out off 36) all got stuck in to power the hosts' successful chase.

The Sri Lankans had the lone blemish when Nissanka was bowled by Motie (one for 31) in the sixth over.

Mendis and Perera were clinical in their approach and they stitched together an unbeaten 106-run stand as they both got past the 50-run milestone.

Mendis struck five fours and three sixes in his knock, with Perera hitting seven fours – one of which sealed victory as he flicked Alzarri Joseph to the fine leg boundary in the 18th over.

The teams will quickly switch attention to the three-match One-day international series which will bowl off on October 20 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

Summarised Scores:

WEST INDIES: 162/8 from 20 overs (Rovman Powell 37, Gudakesh Motie 32; Maheesh Theekshana 2/19, Wanindu Hasaranga 2/24) vs SRI LANKA: 166/1 from 18 overs (Kusal Mendis 68 not out, Kusal Perera 55 not out; G Motie 1/31). Sri Lanka won by nine wickets.