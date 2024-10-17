Southeast Port of Spain Secondary School dismissed after gunshots

Southeast Port of Spain Secondary School. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

GUNSHOTS were heard outside the Southeast Port of Spain Secondary School on the morning of October 17.

The incident left students traumatised and led to the school being dismissed early.

Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) president Martin Lum Kin said while the union was thankful no one was injured, it was concerned the incidents could spill onto the compound of the school.

Lum Kin said he was also reliably informed that a standard 3 student of Tranquility Primary School, after being reprimanded by the security officer, returned after school with people who tried to accost the security guard.

“They broke into the compound and attempted to break down the door of the security booth. They were unsuccessful in gaining entry to the security booth but before they left they promised to return and to 'light up' the compound.”

TTUTA called on the Education Ministry to increase and improve school security in areas deemed hotspots. It also called on the TTPS to increase patrols and to have static patrols outside schools.