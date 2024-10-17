Double standards in Trinidad and Tobago politics

Stuart Young -

THE EDITOR: I have listened to the radio, watched television and read the newspapers hoping to hear, see and read a tidal wave of outrage and disgust regarding the utterances of MPs Stuart Young and Colm Imbert, and the comments made during the recent budget debate.

What I got, by and large, was a deafening silence in the days after unfortunate events in parliament on October 10.

Had this incident been instigated by the UNC, could you imagine the hell that would have broken loose?

The incident was crass, disrespectful, disgusting and unbecoming of members of our Parliament.

Not a word from influential members of society, the business chambers, the IRO, PLOTT, the LATT, the unions, other political parties and, last but not least, the PNM's women’s group. Everyone has gone silent.

It seems to be a situation of “who has more corn, feeds more fowl.”

The Speaker recently admonished a UNC member for remarks she made during the budget debate, but it seems those comments by Messrs Young and Imbert somehow have satisfied the Parliament's threshold of decency.

This nation is governed by double standards. We don’t gain respect by disrespecting others. Imagine these two men would recently have occupied the Office of Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago.

Lord have mercy on us.

URANUS MC FARLANE

Via e-mail