Army head in 'different direction,' hire Densill Theobald as head coach

New Defence Force coach Densill Theobald (left) and Defence Force club director, Flight Lieutenant Ryan Ottley. Photo courtesy Defence Force. -

REIGNING TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) First Citizens Knockout Cup champions Defence Force have appointed former Soca Warriors captain and Fifa 2006 World Cup player Densill Theobald as their new head coach on a one-year deal, with the option of an extension contingent on the team’s performances.

Theobald, who coached TT’s under-14 boys’ team at the Caribbean Football Union Challenge Series in TT in August, was confirmed as the new Defence Force coach via a media release on October 15. The “highly experienced” Paul Lawrence was also announced as the Army/Coast Guard combination’s technical director.

The former Defence Force coaching staff was spearheaded by Lloyd Andrews, with Hutson “Baba” Charles and Devin Elcock serving as assistant coaches. The trio led Defence Force to a pair of titles in the inaugural TTPFL season last year as the club won both the league and knockout trophies. On May 29, Defence Force defended their knockout crown when they earned a 3-1 win over 2023/24 TTPFL champions AC PoS at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo.

Defence Force finished third in the 2023/24 TTPFL campaign and were subsequently knocked out at the round of 16 stage of the 2024 CFU Club Shield by Dominican Republic’s Club Atletico Pantoja in July.

Earlier this month, Charles told Newsday he, Andrews and Elcock were called to a meeting where they were told the club wanted to go “in a different direction.”

Charles said the trio was thanked for their services by the Defence Force manager and the Chief of Defence Staff, Air Vice Marshall Darryl Daniel.

“There was nothing we could do about it,” Charles said.

He said rumours had been swirling around beforehand, and he and his colleagues took the news of their departure in stride.

In addition to his role with TT’s under-14 boys’ team, Theobald also assumed duties as Naparima College’s assistant coach in the Secondary Schools Football League for the ongoing season.

On October 16, Defence Force’s club director, Flight Lieutenant Ryan Ottley told Newsday, Theobald wasn’t asked to relinquish any of his other roles and the club believes he’s able to function effectively wearing multiple hats.

Ottley said the decision to part ways with the previous coaching staff was a “mutual understanding.”

Otlley said, “the board of the Defence Force wanted to go in a different direction and the coaching staff accepted the decision and wished the team the best in its future endeavours.”

Newsday contacted Theobald for comment, but calls went unanswered up to press time.

In an address to his new charges, Theobald said, “It’s an incredible opportunity to lead Defence Force FC as head coach. I’m eager to bring my experience both as a player and a coach, to this talented group.

“My aim is to foster a strong team spirit, push our players to reach their full potential and uphold the proud tradition of the club. I look forward to the challenges ahead and working towards building a team that can compete at the highest level in football,” the former Falkirk and Caledonia midfielder said.

The media release said Lawrence will be tasked with overseeing and implementing the club’s football philosophy as they look to build a solid foundation for future success.

“With an outstanding track record in talent development and performance enhancement, Lawrence is set to play a critical role in advancing the club’s long-term objectives,” the release said.

Via the release, Ottley said, “this is an exciting new chapter for the club, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact they will have on our players and overall team dynamics.

“We’re confident the leadership of Theobald and Lawrence will guide the team into the upcoming football season with a shared vision of success.”