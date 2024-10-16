Joshua Da Silva (75) stars for Da Silva XI in Red Force trial match

West Indies' Trinidad and Tobago wicketkeeper/batsman Joshua Da Silva . - AP PHOTO

Joshua Da Silva (75 off 61 balls) and opener Kjorn Ottley (54 off 51) both scored half-centuries as the Joshua Da Silva XI earned a 65-run victory against the Amir Jangoo XI in the second TT Red Force trial match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BCLA), Tarouba on October 14.

Da Silva scored 49 in defeat on October 9 as his team fell to a seven-wicket loss to the Bryan Charles XI. In the second game, though, Da Silva's runs were worth their weight in gold as the Da Silva XI got to a solid score of 287 for eight, before restricting the Jangoo XI to 222.

Ottley and Vikash Mohan (26 off 41) got the innings started with a 74-run stand, before quick wickets by Mikkel Govia (four for 36) and Aadian Racha (two for 22) saw the Da Silva XI slipping to 90 for three by the 19th over.

Isaiah Rajah (42 off 51) and Da Silva restored the innings with a 119-run partnership before the former was trapped lbw by Govia, who lifted the 2024 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier Leauge title with St Lucia Kings earlier this month.

After hitting six fours and five sixes in his knock, the right-handed Da Silva became Govia's third victim when he offered a catch to Joshua James as the Da Silva XI slipped to 224 for five. Govia got his fourth scalp when he dismissed Andrew Rambaran for six in the 42nd over.

With wickets falling around him, allrounder Yannic Cariah (43 not out off 51) struck three fours in an unbeaten knock and ensured the Da Silva XI had a decent end to their innings.

Seamer Shaaron Lewis chipped in with figures of two for 51 from his nine overs and took the wickets of Daniel Williams (11) and Charles (12) at the death.

Jangoo and stylish right-handed batsman Tion Webster both struck fifties in the first trial match, but both batsmen were dismissed cheaply in the second match as Jangoo (three) was dismissed by Justin Manick (one for 32) in the second over, with Webster (one) being dismissed by national under-19 pacer Abdul-Raheem Toppin (three for nine).

The Jangoo XI's top order had an almighty struggle as they were restricted to 98 for six by the 25th over, with Cephas Cooper (29) and Jyd Goolie (30) being the only top-order players to get starts.

After Toppin wrecked the Jangoo XI top order, Navin Bidaisee (62 off 88) and Shatrughanan Rambaran (55 off 47) brought respectability to the innings with a 93-run stand for the seventh wicket. The partnership was broken by Rajah (one for 11) who dismissed Rambaran in the 41st over, before Charles (three for 18) cleaned up the tail with the wickets of Bidaisee, Govia (15) and Dejourn Charles (five) to give the Da Silva XI the facile win.

The third trial match will be played from 1 pm at the BLCA on October 16. The Red Force are fine-tuning for the 2024 regional Super50 tournament which will be played in Trinidad from October 29-November 23. TT are the regional Super50 holders.

Summarised Scores:

JOSHUA DA SILVA XI: 287/8 from 50 overs (Joshua Da Silva 75, Kjorn Ottley 54, Yannic Cariah 43; Mikkel Govia 4/36, Aadan Racha 2/22) vs Amir Jangoo XI: 222 from 45.2 overs (Navin Bidaisee 62, S Rambaran 55, Jyd Goolie 30; A Toppin 3/9, Bryan Charles 3/18). Da Silva XI won by 65 runs.