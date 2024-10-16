Fight mode activated: National Kickboxing Champs return after long absence

Fighters Joshua James, left, and Ronaldo Diaz are parted by TT Kickboxing Federation president Bharrath Ramoutar, at a media conference on October 15 launching the National Kickboxing Championships, at China Palace, Ellerslie Plaza, Maraval. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers

THE Trinidad and Tobago Kickboxing Federation (TTKBF) will crown as many as eight champions in different weight classes when the 2024 National Kickboxing Championships are held on November 16 at the Eastern Regional Sporting Complex, Tacarigua.

The championships – the first in more than five years – were launched at China Palace, Ellerslie Plaza, Maraval on October 15, with the highlight being a stare-down between Rough House's Ronaldo Diaz and HIIT FITT's Joshua James that almost turned into blows.

There will be eight title bouts at the national championships, with the weight classes ranging from 130-200 pounds. There will also be an exhibition fight on the cards, with Kenneth "Iron Man" Bishop scheduled to take on the event's promoter and TTKBF hall of fame inductee Neil Fredricks.

"Having the National (Championships) after all this time is a good way to put these guys on the map for TT to know who they are," TTKBF secretary and former national boxer Prince-Lee Isidore told Newsday.

"This is a big step in the way forward because we want to eventually be able to take these national champions and put them on the world stage...It will be good to have a new national team that we can eventually send outside to represent the country and hopefully bring back medals as well."

TTKBF president Bharrath Ramoutar said local kickboxing and "the world came to a standstill because of covid19." Now, though, Ramoutar said the local fighters are ready to show fans what they have been able to add to their repertoire.

"The TTKBF was able to attract new coaches and fighters to the sport by the time in-person training was resumed."

Ramoutar said kickboxing returned with a bang in 2022 as new gyms and talents emerged, with the TTKBF hosting an average of six cards a year.

"Over the past two years, the kickboxers have proved their mettle and through a points ranking system, the top two fighters of each division now have the chance to battle for bragging rights of being the 2024 national champion in their respective weight class."

Evolution Kickboxing, High Calibre MMA, Fierce Young Lions, Fine Light Fight Factory, HIIT FITT, Intensity City, Prodigy Fight and Fitness, Rough House Training Centre and Trini Shinobi Budo Karate Clan are among the competing gyms.

Six of the eight bouts for the national championships have already been confirmed, with two of the finalists still to be confirmed via qualifying fights in the coming week.

Among the confirmed fights, Diaz will battle James in the 168-pound class, with Fierce Young Lions' Jabari Chandler facing Rough House's Le Shaun Moreno in the 175-pound class and Fine Line's Yuray Preval facing Trini Shinobi's Tevin Greenidge in the 200-pound class.

As they squared off for the media at Ellerslie Plaza, Diaz and James had to be separated by Ramoutar after the fighters got too close for each other's comfort.

On the face-off with James, Diaz told Newsday, "I'm already in fight mode."

The 27-year-old Diaz has been training and fighting for 12 years. He said, "It's a big event for the fighters and will give us good exposure."

Isidore said kickboxing has been in the wilderness for too long, and is eager for the new generation of fighters to showcase their skills.

"We haven't had the National Kickboxing Championships for some time, probably eight years," Isidore said.

"I think at that time kickboxing had slowed down a lot. We had a lot of changes administratively that were taking place and a lot of things took place behind the scenes and kinda put a halt to kickboxing taking place in the country.

"Now that the board has changed and we have new executive leadership, we're striving to put things back on the forefront and get kickboxing back into the mix of things."