Dasheen competitions at Blue Food Festival 2024

Blue Food chef Kevin Charles places a meal into a container at last year's festival. -

All roads lead to the Bloody Bay Recreational Grounds in Tobago on October 20 for the Blue Food Festival.

THA Assistant Secretary of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation gave an update on the festival on October 16 during an executive council media briefing at the Shaw Park Complex.

Niall George said, “This is an opportunity for us to take our families to Bloody Bay where the festival will be held. There, we will be celebrating the king of all tubers – dasheen.”

He said along the scenic route, there will be picturesque stops where one can capture memories with their families before heading to the festival, where there will be many activities and competitions.

“Some of the main competitions that will be held would be the best dasheen cake, best dasheen wine, best dasheen pie, best dasheen drink, best dasheen booth.”

He said there will be competitions for the crowd as well which includes best-dressed male and female as he encouraged patrons to come out in their best attire. The biggest blue-food posse, he said would also be a feature of the event, as he encouraged full participation. There will also be farmers' competitions and a farmers' market.

There will also be live entertainment featuring soca artistes Nadia Batson and Swappi as well as calypsonian Sugar Aloes.